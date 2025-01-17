AIRLINK 200.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.39%)
BOP 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.55%)
FCCL 34.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.64%)
FFL 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.7%)
FLYNG 24.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.59%)
HUBC 131.70 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.4%)
HUMNL 13.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.57%)
KEL 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.04%)
KOSM 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
MLCF 43.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.28%)
OGDC 218.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-1.36%)
PACE 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.32%)
PAEL 41.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.69%)
PIAHCLA 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.73%)
POWER 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PPL 187.12 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-1.96%)
PRL 42.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.29%)
PTC 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.81%)
SEARL 100.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-2.3%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.98%)
SSGC 42.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.96%)
SYM 17.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.28%)
TELE 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.62%)
TPLP 12.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.67%)
TRG 68.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.63%)
WAVESAPP 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.25%)
WTL 1.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.33%)
YOUW 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.25%)
BR100 11,949 Decreased By -85.4 (-0.71%)
BR30 36,367 Decreased By -410 (-1.11%)
KSE100 113,837 Decreased By -659 (-0.58%)
KSE30 35,762 Decreased By -241 (-0.67%)
Jan 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-01-17

Open market rates of foreign currencies

Recorder Report Published 17 Jan, 2025 02:56am

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Thursday (January 16, 2025).

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $               279.37   280.94    AED                76.02     76.50
EURO                286.94   289.84    SAR                74.30     74.75
GBP                 341.08   344.61    INTERBANK         278.70    278.90
JPY                                                        1.77      1.81
=========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Open market rates foreign currencies Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan

Comments

200 characters

Open market rates of foreign currencies

Warehousing as industry: ECC reapproves declaration

Foreign-funded projects: Design changes, consultant delays stall work: Senate panel

NEV policy tailored to meet national priorities: MoI&P

‘Cost of Diamer-Bhasha Dam Project has increased 119.21pc’

KE team meets govt officials to resolve issues

Issues facing French IPPs come under discussion

Paper & paperboard: TPB to waive 10pc RD beyond Dec 31, 2024

KEPZ’s audits yield record Rs71m revenue recovery

FBR allows entry of Azerbaijan’s cargo vehicles

PM welcomes launch of Menzies Aviation

Read more stories