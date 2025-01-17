KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Thursday (January 16, 2025).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= USD $ 279.37 280.94 AED 76.02 76.50 EURO 286.94 289.84 SAR 74.30 74.75 GBP 341.08 344.61 INTERBANK 278.70 278.90 JPY 1.77 1.81 =========================================================================

