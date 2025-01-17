KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Thursday (January 16, 2025).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 279.37 280.94 AED 76.02 76.50
EURO 286.94 289.84 SAR 74.30 74.75
GBP 341.08 344.61 INTERBANK 278.70 278.90
JPY 1.77 1.81
=========================================================================
