Markets Print 2025-01-17
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (January 16, 2025). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (January 16, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 113,836.74
High: 114,884.63
Low: 113,630.45
Net Change: 658.97
Volume (000): 176,924
Value (000): 14,966,430
Makt Cap (000) 3,512,797,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 21,502.63
NET CH (-) 328.22
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,694.74
NET CH (-) 105.86
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 29,721.61
NET CH (-) 30.38
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,467.97
NET CH (+) 60.90
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 12,149.13
NET CH (-) 207.81
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,407.21
NET CH (-) 48.57
------------------------------------
As on: 16-January-2025
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
Comments