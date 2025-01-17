KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (January 16, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 113,836.74 High: 114,884.63 Low: 113,630.45 Net Change: 658.97 Volume (000): 176,924 Value (000): 14,966,430 Makt Cap (000) 3,512,797,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 21,502.63 NET CH (-) 328.22 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,694.74 NET CH (-) 105.86 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 29,721.61 NET CH (-) 30.38 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,467.97 NET CH (+) 60.90 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 12,149.13 NET CH (-) 207.81 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,407.21 NET CH (-) 48.57 ------------------------------------ As on: 16-January-2025 ====================================

