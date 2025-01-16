AIRLINK 200.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.39%)
BOP 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.55%)
FCCL 34.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.64%)
FFL 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.7%)
FLYNG 24.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.59%)
HUBC 131.70 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.4%)
HUMNL 13.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.57%)
KEL 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.04%)
KOSM 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
MLCF 43.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.28%)
OGDC 218.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-1.36%)
PACE 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.32%)
PAEL 41.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.69%)
PIAHCLA 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.73%)
POWER 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PPL 187.12 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-1.96%)
PRL 42.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.29%)
PTC 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.81%)
SEARL 100.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-2.3%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.98%)
SSGC 42.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.96%)
SYM 17.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.28%)
TELE 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.62%)
TPLP 12.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.67%)
TRG 68.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.63%)
WAVESAPP 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.25%)
WTL 1.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.33%)
YOUW 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.25%)
BR100 11,949 Decreased By -85.4 (-0.71%)
BR30 36,367 Decreased By -410 (-1.11%)
KSE100 113,837 Decreased By -659 (-0.58%)
KSE30 35,762 Decreased By -241 (-0.67%)
Jan 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU announces 120 million euros in Gaza aid after ceasefire

AFP Published 16 Jan, 2025 05:57pm
File Photo
File Photo

BRUSSELS: The EU said Thursday it would deliver 120 million euros ($123 million) in new aid for war-torn Gaza, a day after the announcement of a ceasefire and hostage release deal.

The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, said the new package brought the EU’s humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian territory to more than 450 million euros since 2023.

The EU has also conducted flights that delivered over 3,800 tonnes of aid.

“Today we are also adopting a package of 120 million euros for Gaza to address the ongoing humanitarian crisis there,” EU spokeswoman Eva Hrncirova told reporters.

The package will include food, healthcare and shelter assistance and support to allow access to clean water, the commission added in a statement.

Russia hopes Gaza ceasefire can lead to ‘comprehensive’ settlement

Humanitarian organisations have repeatedly urged safe and unhindered aid access in Gaza, wracked by hunger, and world leaders called for the truce to remove aid obstacles.

Another EU spokesman, Anouar El Anouni, said Brussels hoped the ceasefire would “allow vastly improved access for humanitarian aid for the Gaza Strip, and that aid can be effectively distributed to those in need”.

Palestinian prime minister Mohammed Mustafa is in Brussels for meetings with senior EU officials including European Council chief Antonio Costa Thursday and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas Friday.

EU crisis management chief Hadja Lahbib met Mustafa earlier Thursday, after which she said they “discussed the huge needs in Gaza and the West Bank and how to address them”.

Qatar and the United States announced a ceasefire and hostage-release deal between Israel and Hamas, although the agreement appeared fragile Thursday as Israel alleged the Palestinian group was backtracking on certain elements.

Israeli strikes Gaza ceasefire Gaza aid Israel Hamas conflict Israel Gaza war Gaza hostages Israeli hostages Gaza hostage deal Gaza truce talks

Comments

200 characters

EU announces 120 million euros in Gaza aid after ceasefire

PTI’s Barrister Gohar, Gandapur confirm meeting army chief in Peshawar

Selling continues, KSE-100 sheds over 650 points

Rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

Pakistan welcomes Gaza ceasefire agreement

22 militants killed in intelligence-based operations in Tirah valley: ISPR

Greentree Holdings offers to acquire 35% stake in TRG Pakistan for Rs14.4bn

Despite ceasefire, 32 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes

Prime Minister’s Youth Programme: loan limit for SMEs raised to Rs1.5mn

Gold price per tola jumps Rs1,400 in Pakistan

Banks apprised of road map to export growth

Read more stories