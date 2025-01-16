AIRLINK 200.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.39%)
BOP 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.55%)
FCCL 34.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.64%)
FFL 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.7%)
FLYNG 24.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.59%)
HUBC 131.70 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.4%)
HUMNL 13.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.57%)
KEL 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.04%)
KOSM 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
MLCF 43.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.28%)
OGDC 218.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-1.36%)
PACE 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.32%)
PAEL 41.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.69%)
PIAHCLA 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.73%)
POWER 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PPL 187.12 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-1.96%)
PRL 42.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.29%)
PTC 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.81%)
SEARL 100.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-2.3%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.98%)
SSGC 42.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.96%)
SYM 17.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.28%)
TELE 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.62%)
TPLP 12.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.67%)
TRG 68.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.63%)
WAVESAPP 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.25%)
WTL 1.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.33%)
YOUW 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.25%)
BR100 11,949 Decreased By -85.4 (-0.71%)
BR30 36,367 Decreased By -410 (-1.11%)
KSE100 113,837 Decreased By -659 (-0.58%)
KSE30 35,762 Decreased By -241 (-0.67%)
Jan 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia hopes Gaza ceasefire can lead to ‘comprehensive’ settlement

AFP Published 16 Jan, 2025 05:18pm

MOSCOW: Russia on Thursday said it hoped a ceasefire in Gaza would lead to “long-term stabilisation” and create the conditions for a “comprehensive political settlement” between Israel and the Palestinians.

Key mediator Qatar said Wednesday that Israel and the Palestinian movement Hamas had agreed to a ceasefire in Gaza starting on Sunday, along with a hostage and prisoner exchange after more than 15 months of war.

The Kremlin on Thursday said it “welcomed” the deal, though expressed a degree of caution after Israeli accusations that Hamas was backtracking on the fragile agreement.

“Any settlement that leads to a ceasefire, an end to the suffering of the people of Gaza and increases Israel’s security can only be welcomed,” President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Israel, Hamas reach ceasefire agreement meant to end 15-month Gaza conflict, official says

“But let’s wait for the finalisation of the process,” he added.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters earlier on Thursday the deal was an “important practical step towards the long-term stabilisation in the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli confrontation”.

She also said she hoped that it could be the basis for “the establishment of a process of comprehensive political settlement of the Palestinian problem”.

Gaza Gaza ceasefire Israel Gaza war Gaza hostage deal Gaza truce talks

Comments

200 characters

Russia hopes Gaza ceasefire can lead to ‘comprehensive’ settlement

Banks apprised of road map to export growth

Selling continues, KSE-100 sheds over 650 points

Rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

Pakistan welcomes Gaza ceasefire agreement

Greentree Holdings offers to acquire 35% stake in TRG Pakistan for Rs14.4bn

22 militants killed in intelligence-based operations in Tirah valley: ISPR

Despite ceasefire, 32 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes

Prime Minister’s Youth Programme: loan limit for SMEs raised to Rs1.5mn

Gold price per tola jumps Rs1,400 in Pakistan

5MFY25: LSM sector sees 1.25pc contraction YoY

Read more stories