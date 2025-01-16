AIRLINK 204.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-0.56%)
BOP 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
CNERGY 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
FCCL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.33%)
FFL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.64%)
FLYNG 24.84 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.65%)
HUBC 132.20 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.78%)
HUMNL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
KEL 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.22%)
KOSM 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
MLCF 43.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.78%)
OGDC 219.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-0.98%)
PACE 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
PAEL 42.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.09%)
POWER 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
PPL 188.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.24%)
PRL 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.13%)
PTC 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.46%)
SEARL 101.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.74%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.98%)
SSGC 42.83 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
SYM 18.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.74%)
TELE 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
TPLP 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.6%)
TRG 69.40 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.9%)
WAVESAPP 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.96%)
WTL 1.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.33%)
YOUW 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (6.25%)
BR100 12,034 Increased By 0.2 (0%)
BR30 36,740 Decreased By -37.6 (-0.1%)
KSE100 114,237 Decreased By -258.4 (-0.23%)
KSE30 35,912 Decreased By -91.3 (-0.25%)
Jan 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

India’s struggling batters return to domestic cricket looking for form

Reuters Published 16 Jan, 2025 11:56am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

NEW DELHI: The Ranji Trophy has benefited from an unexpected sprinkling of stardust with several big-name India batters returning to domestic cricket looking to find form after their horror run over the last three months.

Rohit Sharma and his team are still smarting from a 3-0 series sweep at home by New Zealand followed by a 3-1 hammering in Australia which ended their decade-long hold on the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The setbacks also ended their hopes of making a third straight World Test Championship final.

India dropped their woefully out-of-form captain Rohit for the final Test in Australia after he failed as both an opener, his usual role, and in the middle order.

Rohit, who has ruled out Test retirement despite managing one fifty in his last 15 innings in the format, trained with the Mumbai squad at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday ahead of the second phase of the Ranji Trophy beginning on Jan. 23.

The 37-year-old is likely to play at least one of Mumbai’s remaining two Group A matches, nine years after his last appearance in the country’s premier domestic first-class tournament.

Rohit’s opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was India’s highest scorer in the five-Test series in Australia, has made himself available for Mumbai’s home match against Jammu and Kashmir next week.

‘Rested’ India skipper Rohit says not retiring from Test cricket

Top order batter Shubman Gill, who tallied 93 from five innings in Australia, will be seen in action in Punjab’s next match against Karnataka in Bengaluru.

Rishabh Pant, whose natural aggression occasionally bordered on recklessness in Australia, will play Delhi’s next match against Saurashtra. The exciting stumper-batter has not played a Ranji Trophy match since the 2017-2018 season.

Batting stalwart Virat Kohli also returned with a battered reputation from Australia having managed 190 in nine innings, including an unbeaten 100 in the series opener in Perth.

Kohli is yet to confirm his return to the tournament he last played in 2012 even though the Indian board has told players to return to domestic cricket to regain their form.

India’s next Test assignment is a five-match series in England from June 20.

India Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma Shubman Gill Border Gavaskar trophy Ranji Trophy

Comments

200 characters

India’s struggling batters return to domestic cricket looking for form

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Pakistan welcomes Gaza ceasefire agreement

Aurangzeb for innovative solutions to accelerate financial inclusion

Greentree Holdings offers to acquire 35% stake in TRG Pakistan for Rs14.4bn

Despite ceasefire, 32 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes

Prime Minister’s Youth Programme: loan limit for SMEs raised to Rs1.5mn

5MFY25: LSM sector sees 1.25pc contraction YoY

Race to renewables: Attock Cement commissions 4.8MW windmill project

Economy’s growth model needs urgent overhaul: World Bank

Budget formulation process: OICCI president meets finance minister

Read more stories