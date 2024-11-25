AGL 39.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
AIRLINK 131.22 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (1.67%)
BOP 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.89%)
CNERGY 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.9%)
DCL 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
DFML 41.47 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.59%)
DGKC 82.09 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.4%)
FCCL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.01%)
FFBL 72.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.1%)
FFL 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.43%)
HUBC 110.74 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.06%)
HUMNL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (5.53%)
KEL 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.26%)
KOSM 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
MLCF 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.78%)
NBP 64.01 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.79%)
OGDC 192.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-0.96%)
PAEL 25.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
PPL 154.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-0.89%)
PRL 25.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
PTC 17.81 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.77%)
SEARL 82.30 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (4.64%)
TELE 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
TOMCL 33.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.8%)
TPLP 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
TREET 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.15%)
TRG 57.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.41%)
UNITY 27.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.44%)
BR100 10,504 Increased By 59.3 (0.57%)
BR30 31,226 Increased By 36.9 (0.12%)
KSE100 98,080 Increased By 281.6 (0.29%)
KSE30 30,559 Increased By 78 (0.26%)
Nov 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Bollywood star Aamir Khan says he nearly retired during COVID-19 pandemic

Reuters Published 25 Nov, 2024 05:46pm

LOS ANGELES: Indian superstar Aamir Khan, one of Bollywood’s highest-grossing actors, said he was on the verge of retirement during the global COVID-19 pandemic until his ex-wife forced him to reconsider.

Khan, 59, is in the United States to promote ‘Lost Ladies’, India’s official entry to the foreign language category at the upcoming Academy Awards, which he has co-produced with ex-wife Kiran Rao.

He told Reuters in an interview that his family was shocked at his decision to retire.

Bollywood’s Shah Rukh Khan to make history with two $100mn films in single year

“I felt that I had not given enough time or bandwidth to my relationships. And that, you know, got me really guilty. And I kind of had a bit of a breakdown,” Khan said in a joint interview with Rao, who also directed the film.

It was Rao’s words that led him to change his mind.

“She said if you’re leaving films, you’re leaving. You’re leaving us, you’re leaving everything. I was a bit taken aback by that. But then I’m glad I changed my mind and I’m back,” he said.

Khan, whose last film was the 2022 Hindi adaptation of ‘Forrest Gump’, titled ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, has produced and acted in some of Bollywood’s biggest blockbusters.

He is part of the famed Khan trio of Indian cinema, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, leading men who have dominated the industry for the past thirty years.

On the surface ‘Lost Ladies’, or, in Hindi, ‘Laapataa Ladies’, is a comedy about two heavily veiled brides who are accidentally swapped out during a train ride.

However, it tackles several pressing issues in Indian society, from corruption to patriarchal traditions.

Fawad Khan, Vaani Kapoor commence shooting Bollywood film ‘Abir Gullal’

“Actually humor and satire, I think, is pretty much the best way we can openly talk about issues that are unpleasant, that are difficult, that are entrenched. You know, patriarchy is just deeply entrenched,” said Rao.

‘Lost Ladies’ premiered in cinemas in March and was released on Netflix the following month.

Netflix Aamir Khan Bollywood

Comments

200 characters

Bollywood star Aamir Khan says he nearly retired during COVID-19 pandemic

Protest to continue until Imran is released, says Bushra Bibi as PTI resumes Islamabad march

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko arrives in Islamabad

PTI protests causing daily loss of Rs190bn, says Aurangzeb

NetSol Technologies announces buyback of shares

ECNEC approves development projects worth over Rs172 billion

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Punjab govt announces winter vacations from December 20

TotalEnergies pauses business with Adani, says it was not aware of US investigation

Gold price per tola falls Rs4,300 in Pakistan

PPRA refuses to relax rules for Nadra procurement

Read more stories