NAB enables recovery of Rs510.12m from illegal housing society

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has successfully enabled the recovery and disbursement of Rs 510.12 million from illegal private housing society, La Villa De Paris. The amount is distributed among 887 victims holding 3869 claims.

Director General (DG) NAB Lahore Amjad Majeed Aulakh told that by adopting a pragmatic strategy of mutual settlement, the NAB has effectively initiated the process of returning Rs 1.172 billion to the victims of well-known housing scandal, La Villa De Paris, Private Limited.

DG NAB said that on June 14, 2023, the Bureau launched investigations into the said housing scandal in pursuit of cheating and defrauding. Further revelations marked that the hard earned money of 1346 victims was pilfered by the said society administration, however, a total of 8790 claims were submitted with NAB, on which, the society administration was induced to return the looted money to the victims without causing delay.

