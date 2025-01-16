KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (January 15, 2025).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= USD $ 279.11 280.67 AED 75.92 76.41 EURO 287.08 289.64 SAR 74.22 74.65 GBP 340.75 344.06 INTERBANK 278.65 278.80 JPY 1.75 1.80 =========================================================================

