KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (January 15, 2025).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 279.11 280.67 AED 75.92 76.41
EURO 287.08 289.64 SAR 74.22 74.65
GBP 340.75 344.06 INTERBANK 278.65 278.80
JPY 1.75 1.80
=========================================================================
