Markets Print 2025-01-16
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (January 15, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 114,495.71
High: 115,773.39
Low: 114,298.29
Net Change: 308.46
Volume (000): 263,605
Value (000): 24,081,523
Makt Cap (000) 3,533,142,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 21,830.85
NET CH (-) 18.49
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,800.60
NET CH (-) 50.33
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 29,751.99
NET CH (-) 69.15
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,407.07
NET CH (+) 230.49
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 12,356.94
NET CH (-) 67.14
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,455.78
NET CH (+) 9.59
------------------------------------
As on: 15-January-2025
====================================
