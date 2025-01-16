KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (January 15, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 114,495.71 High: 115,773.39 Low: 114,298.29 Net Change: 308.46 Volume (000): 263,605 Value (000): 24,081,523 Makt Cap (000) 3,533,142,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 21,830.85 NET CH (-) 18.49 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,800.60 NET CH (-) 50.33 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 29,751.99 NET CH (-) 69.15 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,407.07 NET CH (+) 230.49 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 12,356.94 NET CH (-) 67.14 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,455.78 NET CH (+) 9.59 ------------------------------------ As on: 15-January-2025 ====================================

