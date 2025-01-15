Serve better! Gauff outlines must-do for next Melbourne clash

MELBOURNE: Coco Gauff extended her unbeaten start to the year on Wednesday but admitted she will need to serve better if she is to stay alive at the Australian Open.

The American survived a bout of erratic serving during a second-set wobble before securing a hard-fought 6-3, 7-5 win over Britain’s Jodie Burrage in Melbourne.

The world number three, who ousted former champion Sofia Kenin in the first round, battled back from 5-3 down in the second set to reach the third round.

She plays 30th seed Leylah Fernandez on Friday for a place in the last 16.

Gauff beat the Canadian in straight sets at the United Cup in her first match of the season, but knows that may count for little if she can’t improve her delivery with ball in hand.

Asked what she had to do to win against Fernandez, Gauff told reporters: “Obviously serve better!”

Gauff dished up seven double faults as she was broken three times by the world number 173 Burrage.

She said she cannot afford similar against Fernandez, who reached the US Open final in 2021.

“She’s going to be aggressive, that’s her game,” she added. “She’s a great player. Slam finalist and has great results against top players.

“Obviously I did well at the United Cup. It’s a different match, different story. Anything can happen.”

Big-hitting Burrage collapsed when serving for the second set at 5-3 on her maiden appearance on Rod Laver Arena. She double-faulted twice to allow Gauff to level.

Another double fault handed Gauff a further break to lead 6-5 and she served out to win on her first match point.

“It was tough. She was serving really well so I was just trying to manage that,” said Gauff.

“She really stepped her level up in the middle of the second set. If I landed anything short she was hitting a winner.

“She was returning well so it put pressure on my serve. Next time I need to mix up the targets a bit.”

Gauff stayed in control of the other aspects of her game, committing only 18 unforced errors.

The 25-year-old Burrage, who is on the comeback trail after missing six months of last year with wrist surgery and a knee injury, landed 21 winners, 16 off her powerful forehand.

“I thought it was on my racquet today, and that’s something I can take a lot of confidence in,” said Burrage, who had considered quitting tennis after her surgery.

“I ended up serving for that second set and played a horrible game, but sometimes that’s the way it goes.”

Gauff lost in the Australian Open semi-final last year to eventual champion Aryna Sabalenka.

She has been drawn to meet the Belarusian at the same stage this year as she seeks a second Grand Slam title after winning the US Open in 2023.

On current performances, the 20-year-old Gauff must be rated a major contender having finished 2024 with a flourish by winning the China Open and the season-ending WTA Tour Finals.

She took that form to Australia, winning all her singles matches at the United Cup including beating world number two Iga Swiatek in straight sets.