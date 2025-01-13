AIRLINK 199.76 Increased By ▲ 10.12 (5.34%)
Sports

Coco Gauff takes out Kenin to reach second round in Melbourne

Reuters Published 13 Jan, 2025 12:15pm
USA’s Coco Gauff gestures while speaking with a presenter following her victory over fellow American Sofia Kenin in their women’s singles match on day two of the Australian Open in Melbourne on January 13, 2025. Photo: AFP
USA’s Coco Gauff gestures while speaking with a presenter following her victory over fellow American Sofia Kenin in their women’s singles match on day two of the Australian Open in Melbourne on January 13, 2025. Photo: AFP

MELBOURNE: Coco Gauff was given a solid workout by former champion Sofia Kenin but continued her lengthy winning streak to reach the second round of the Australian Open with a 6-3 6-3 victory on Rod Laver Arena on Monday.

The third seed, who led the United States to a United Cup triumph in Sydney to kick off her season, was troubled as much by the bright sunshine and her own errors as Kenin’s game in a tricky first set, which she won with an ace after 44 minutes.

Kenin, who beat Gauff on her way to the title at Melbourne Park in 2020, again blew hot and cold to keep things interesting in the second set but dropped her head after failing to break back for 4-4.

Alex Michelsen the first big name to fall at Australian Open

Former US Open champion Gauff pounced to break her fellow American for a fourth time in the match and secured her 10th straight singles victory when Kenin sent a wild forehand well wide of the tramlines.

“It was a tough match for me today but I’m happy with how I played. I could have served better but I could hardly see at (one) end,” said the 20-year-old, who mixed 12 aces with nine double faults over the match.

Gauff, whose best performance in Melbourne was her semi-final loss to eventual champion Aryna Sabalenka last year, will next face Britain’s Jodie Burrage.

