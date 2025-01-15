Bangladesh’s Muhammad Yunus demands return of stolen billions

DHAKA: Bangladesh’s interim leader Muhammad Yunus on Wednesday demanded the return of stolen assets, decrying the scale of corruption under the ousted government of Sheikh Hasina, toppled by a revolution last year.

Hasina, 77, fled a revolution in August 2024 to neighbouring India, where she has defied extradition requests from Bangladesh to face charges including mass murder.

“The theft of billions of dollars in public funds has left Bangladesh with a significant financial deficit,” Yunus said in a statement.

“The funds stolen from Bangladesh belong to its people. We will continue to work with our international partners to ensure that justice is done.”

Yunus said he expected “assets to be returned”, adding that the stolen funds have “not only robbed the people of Bangladesh, but also disrupted the country’s progress toward economic stability”.

Bangladesh’s Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) is investigating Hasina and her wider family, including her niece, British lawmaker and anti-corruption minister Tulip Siddiq.

Siddiq on Tuesday resigned from her position, but repeated her denial that she had done anything wrong.

The ACC’s probe of Hasina’s family is linked to the embezzlement of $5 billion connected to a Russian-funded nuclear power plant, as well as an alleged land grab of lucrative plots in a suburb of the capital Dhaka.

A British Sunday Times investigation revealed details about the claims Siddiq spent years living in a London flat bought by an offshore company connected to two Bangladeshi businessmen.

The flat was eventually transferred as a gift to a Bangladeshi lawyer with links to Hasina, her family and her ousted government, according to the newspaper.

It also reported Siddiq and her family were given or used several other London properties bought by members or associates of Hasina’s Awami League party.

“Tulip Siddiq may not have fully understood the origins of the money and properties she enjoyed in London,” Yunus said.

“However, now that she knows, she should seek forgiveness from the people of Bangladesh.”