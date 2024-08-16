AGL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.19%)
AIRLINK 141.03 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (2.5%)
BOP 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.91%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
DCL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
DFML 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.13%)
DGKC 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.35%)
FCCL 20.82 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.48%)
FFBL 44.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.02%)
FFL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUBC 149.20 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.7%)
HUMNL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.21%)
KEL 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
KOSM 10.32 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.73%)
MLCF 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.17%)
NBP 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.79%)
OGDC 131.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.62%)
PAEL 25.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
PIBTL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.5%)
PPL 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.12%)
PRL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
PTC 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.39%)
SEARL 55.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.69%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-5.08%)
TOMCL 42.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.19%)
TPLP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
TREET 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 53.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.93%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.76%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 8,204 Decreased By -11 (-0.13%)
BR30 25,651 Decreased By -32.4 (-0.13%)
KSE100 78,045 Decreased By -60.7 (-0.08%)
KSE30 24,973 Decreased By -72 (-0.29%)
Aug 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Bangladesh’s Yunus calls India PM Modi, assures him of safety of Hindus

Reuters Published 16 Aug, 2024 05:29pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that he received a phone call from the head of Bangladesh’s caretaker government, Muhammad Yunus, assuring New Delhi of the “protection, safety and security” of Hindus in that country.

A school teacher was killed and at least 45 people injured as homes, businesses, and temples of Hindus in Muslim-majority Bangladesh were targeted last week after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina quit and fled the country following violent protests seeking her ouster.

Nobel Peace laureate Yunus, the head of the caretaker government in Dhaka, called Modi and assured him of the “protection, safety and security of Hindus and all minorities in Bangladesh”, Modi said in a post on X.

Hundreds protest in Dhaka over violence against Hindus in Bangladesh

“Reiterated India’s support for a democratic, stable, peaceful and progressive Bangladesh,” Modi added.

Hindus constitute about 8% of Bangladesh’s 170 million people and have historically supported Hasina’s Awami League party, which identifies as largely secular, instead of the opposition bloc that includes a Islamist party.

Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council estimates at least 52 of the country’s 64 districts have been impacted by communal violence since Aug. 5, the day Hasina fled to India.

Hindus in Bangladesh try to flee to India amid violence

Hundreds of Hindus living in Bangladesh have been trying to flee to India to escape the violence.

Hindu majority India, which has strong cultural and business ties with Bangladesh, has said it was worrying that minorities, their businesses and temples had been attacked in many places.

Bangladesh bangladesh election Bangladeshi students Bangladesh job quota Bangladeshi Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus Bangladesh protesters Bangladesh Hindu minority Bangladesh security forces

Comments

200 characters

Bangladesh’s Yunus calls India PM Modi, assures him of safety of Hindus

Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

MNCs planning to relocate from Pakistan amid Internet disruptions, says PBC

Up to 500 units: Nawaz says Punjab govt to reduce province’s power tariff by Rs14 per unit for Aug-Sept

Authority says Pakistan’s new Special Technology Zone will boost tech exports by $350mn

‘Monsoon brides’: extreme weather fuels Pakistan child marriages

Electric vehicles: Master Changan unveils Deepal L07, S07 with prices starting Rs15.5mn

EPCL suffers loss of Rs688mn in 2QCY24

Attock Cement receives $5.85mn from sale of SAKCPCL shares

Two police personnel among five injured in Peshawar blast

External debt-to-GDP ratio hits 6-year low

Read more stories