AIRLINK 200.29 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (1.39%)
BOP 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.14%)
CNERGY 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.74%)
FCCL 34.94 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.51%)
FFL 17.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.36%)
FLYNG 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.02%)
HUBC 127.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.06%)
HUMNL 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
KEL 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.46%)
KOSM 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.08%)
MLCF 44.62 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.06%)
OGDC 222.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.76 (-1.23%)
PACE 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.07%)
PAEL 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
PIAHCLA 17.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.99%)
PIBTL 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
POWER 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
PPL 192.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.81%)
PRL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (7.07%)
PTC 24.44 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
SEARL 101.27 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.4%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5%)
SSGC 43.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
SYM 18.76 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.97%)
TELE 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.61%)
TPLP 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
TRG 66.19 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (3.26%)
WAVESAPP 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.54%)
WTL 1.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
BR100 12,040 Increased By 72 (0.6%)
BR30 36,689 Increased By 5 (0.01%)
KSE100 114,804 Increased By 574.1 (0.5%)
KSE30 36,102 Increased By 118.3 (0.33%)
Jan 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-01-15

US team visits CCP: Fostering cooperation with US Federal Trade Commission discussed

Recorder Report Published 15 Jan, 2025 02:59am

ISLAMABAD: US Embassy representatives visited the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) to discuss matters related to competition law and foster bilateral cooperation between CCP and the US Federal Trade Commission. Representatives of the US Embassy’s Economic Section met with Salman Amin, Member Office of Fair Trade and International Affairs and his team.

The discussion entailed the sectors that are vulnerable to international cartelization, risks of abuse of dominant position by global undertakings, challenges being posed at digital platforms by deceptive marketing, AI, and new dimension which have become important for regulators to consider while deciding matters related to Merger & Acquisitions.

Certain recent decisions taken by both CCP and FTC in the respective domains were discussed and it was recognized that there are commonality of factors in various aspects and collaboration and knowledge sharing between both the regulators will be mutually beneficial. During the meeting specific areas and avenues for enhancing bilateral and technical collaboration between the CCP and FTC (US) were discussed.

The CCP officials briefed US Embassy representatives on measures taken recently to open competition in various sectors, induce FDI, and facilitate ease of doing business.

The CCP representatives suggested, and the parties discussed the possibility of holding dedicated advocacy sessions on Competition Law for American businesses in Pakistan, in coordination with the American Business Council.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

CCP US Federal Trade Commission

Comments

200 characters

US team visits CCP: Fostering cooperation with US Federal Trade Commission discussed

Rs10-11/unit fall in power tariff likely: Cabinet clears revised pacts with 14 IPPs

$25bn IT exports target: PM directs authorities to boost the IT base

Flat steel products: Govt likely to extend RD for 3 months

Finance, technology, and tourism sectors: Pakistan, Hong Kong for bolstering relations

Project’s COD changed: Member slams Nepra for overstepping authority

World Bank approves 10-year Country Partnership Framework

Power tariff may be reset annually from Jan 1

SEZs, industrial estates: New power provision system approved

No large-scale operations in KP: COAS

FBR issues updated Sales Tax rules

Read more stories