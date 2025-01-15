KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (January 14, 2025).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 279.09 280.52 AED 75.90 76.36
EURO 285.51 288.34 SAR 74.20 74.60
GBP 340.67 344.20 INTERBANK 278.55 278.75
JPY 1.75 1.79
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
