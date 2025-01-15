KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (January 14, 2025).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= USD $ 279.09 280.52 AED 75.90 76.36 EURO 285.51 288.34 SAR 74.20 74.60 GBP 340.67 344.20 INTERBANK 278.55 278.75 JPY 1.75 1.79 =========================================================================

