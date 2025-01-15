Markets Print 2025-01-15
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (January 14, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 114,804.17
High: 115,044.79
Low: 113,836.61
Net Change: 574.11
Volume (000): 258,819
Value (000): 19,654,445
Makt Cap (000) 3,542,963,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 21,849.34
NET CH (+) 9.18
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,850.93
NET CH (+) 133.54
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 29,821.14
NET CH (+) 177.58
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,176.58
NET CH (+) 60.45
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 12,424.08
NET CH (+) 28.17
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,446.19
NET CH (+) 111.65
------------------------------------
As on: 14-January-2025
====================================
