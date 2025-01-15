AIRLINK 200.29 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (1.39%)
Markets Print 2025-01-15

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (January 14, 2025). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 15 Jan, 2025 02:59am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (January 14, 2025).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                114,804.17
High:                     115,044.79
Low:                      113,836.61
Net Change:                   574.11
Volume (000):                258,819
Value (000):              19,654,445
Makt Cap (000)         3,542,963,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 21,849.34
NET CH                      (+) 9.18
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 10,850.93
NET CH                    (+) 133.54
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 29,821.14
NET CH                    (+) 177.58
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 18,176.58
NET CH                     (+) 60.45
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 12,424.08
NET CH                     (+) 28.17
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  5,446.19
NET CH                    (+) 111.65
------------------------------------
As on:               14-January-2025
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

