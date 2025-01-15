KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (January 14, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 114,804.17 High: 115,044.79 Low: 113,836.61 Net Change: 574.11 Volume (000): 258,819 Value (000): 19,654,445 Makt Cap (000) 3,542,963,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 21,849.34 NET CH (+) 9.18 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,850.93 NET CH (+) 133.54 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 29,821.14 NET CH (+) 177.58 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,176.58 NET CH (+) 60.45 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 12,424.08 NET CH (+) 28.17 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,446.19 NET CH (+) 111.65 ------------------------------------ As on: 14-January-2025 ====================================

