AIRLINK 200.98 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (1.74%)
BOP 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.24%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.3%)
FCCL 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.69%)
FFL 17.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
FLYNG 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.24%)
HUBC 127.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.26%)
HUMNL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.51%)
KEL 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.61%)
KOSM 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.89%)
MLCF 44.51 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.82%)
OGDC 223.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-0.72%)
PACE 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
PAEL 42.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
PIAHCLA 17.54 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.86%)
PIBTL 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
PPL 193.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.46%)
PRL 41.15 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (6.17%)
PTC 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.68%)
SEARL 101.50 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.63%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1%)
SSGC 44.30 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.23%)
SYM 18.81 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.24%)
TELE 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.03%)
TPLP 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.69%)
TRG 67.00 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (4.52%)
WAVESAPP 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.74%)
WTL 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.12%)
YOUW 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.24%)
BR100 12,035 Increased By 67.5 (0.56%)
BR30 36,784 Increased By 100.8 (0.27%)
KSE100 114,951 Increased By 721 (0.63%)
KSE30 36,165 Increased By 181.4 (0.5%)
Jan 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Colombia’s Rodriguez joins Mexican club Leon from Rayo Vallecano

Reuters Published 14 Jan, 2025 01:31pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Colombia captain James Rodriguez has joined Mexico’s Liga MX side Club Leon from LaLiga’s Rayo Vallecano on a free transfer, both teams announced on Monday.

Local media reports said Rodriguez had signed a one-year contract with an option for another season.

The midfielder arrived at Rayo this term for a second LaLiga stint as a free agent following an outstanding Copa America campaign, where Colombia lost in the final to Argentina.

“Rayo Vallecano de Madrid and Club Leon of Mexico have reached an agreement for the transfer of James Rodriguez,” the Spanish club said in a statement.

They did not give any details of the deal.

Barca’s Olmo and Victor free to play after Sports Council extends registration

“From the club we wish James the best of luck in his new stage,” the club added.

The 33-year-old, who played 125 times for Real Madrid from 2014-2020, only made seven appearances for Rayo this season before ending his contract.

Eight-times Mexican champions Leon posted several images of Rodriguez on their social media accounts, but also did not give any details of the deal.

Colombia Copa America James Rodriguez

Comments

200 characters

Colombia’s Rodriguez joins Mexican club Leon from Rayo Vallecano

H1 remittances surpass export earnings

Country preparing to launch yuan-denominated bonds: Aurangzeb

Security forces kill eight terrorists in KP IBOs: ISPR

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Mitchell’s Fruit Farms to grant due diligence access to CCL Holdings

SBP affirms commitment to increasing financial inclusion

Faisal Spinning Mills successfully commissions 4.8MW windmill in Sindh

Gaza ceasefire deal close after ‘breakthrough’ in Doha

PIA privatisation: EOI to be published by month-end

Faceless customs assessment system: PM orders countrywide enforcement

Read more stories