AIRLINK 207.83 Decreased By ▼ -4.99 (-2.34%)
BOP 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.86%)
FCCL 33.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
FFL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.63%)
FLYNG 22.71 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (4.08%)
HUBC 128.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.16%)
HUMNL 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.01%)
KEL 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
KOSM 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.63%)
MLCF 43.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.76%)
OGDC 215.57 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (1.23%)
PACE 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
PAEL 41.78 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.48%)
PIAHCLA 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.01%)
PIBTL 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.2%)
POWER 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.02%)
PPL 184.51 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (0.81%)
PRL 39.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.96%)
PTC 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.53%)
SEARL 98.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.3%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 40.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-2.71%)
SYM 18.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.08%)
TELE 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.67%)
TPLP 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.21%)
TRG 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.02%)
WAVESAPP 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.82%)
WTL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.23%)
YOUW 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.99%)
BR100 11,871 Increased By 5.3 (0.04%)
BR30 35,876 Increased By 178.9 (0.5%)
KSE100 113,905 Decreased By -243.3 (-0.21%)
KSE30 35,869 Decreased By -82.8 (-0.23%)
Jan 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Barca’s Olmo and Victor free to play after Sports Council extends registration

Reuters Published 09 Jan, 2025 12:53pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MADRID: Dani Olmo and Pau Victor will be allowed to play for Barcelona after Spain’s National Sports Council (CSD) on Wednesday allowed the LaLiga club to provisionally register the duo, four days after Spanish football authorities rejected their requests.

Barcelona signed the two players in the close season but due to the club being unable to meet LaLiga’s wage cap, they were allowed to be registered for the first half of the season only.

On Saturday, the Spanish football federation (RFEF) and LaLiga rejected a request to register them both for the second half of the season.

The CSD said its decision was “provisional until the final resolution of the appeal lodged by the club.”

Two courts had also previously rejected Barcelona’s requests but the CSD upheld the club’s appeal, stating that professional athletes “have the right to a sporting career in accordance with their potential with guarantees and certainty.”

Olmo situation overshadowing Barca bid for Spanish Super Cup

“The CSD considers that the non-adoption of this precautionary measure would cause serious economic and sporting damage to the club and, above all, to the players,” the CSD added.

“This could also harm the interests of the Spanish national team, as well as the rest of the national competitions, including LaLiga.”

However, the verdict came after Hansi Flick announced the squad for Barcelona’s Spanish Super Cup semi-final against Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday, with neither Olmo nor Victor named among the starters or substitutes.

LaLiga said it disagreed with the CSD’s decision in a statement, adding that it was considering appealing.

“The content of the resolution will be studied carefully in order to present the appropriate appeals, without prejudice to expressing its absolute disagreement with it,” it said.

Olmo, who was signed from RB Leipzig on a six-year deal in August for around 55 million euros ($56.70 million), and Victor were only registered for the first half of the season and their four-month allowance expired on Dec. 31.

The club had managed to register Olmo after long-term injuries kept first-team players out of the squad for months, allowing Barca to allocate a portion of wages to register the player who was joint top scorer at Euro 2024.

Dani Olmo Pau Victor Spain’s National Sports Council (

Comments

200 characters

Barca’s Olmo and Victor free to play after Sports Council extends registration

Corporate sector contributes Rs3,061bn as income tax

Selling continues, KSE-100 loses over 1,100 points

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Tokyo urges govt to lift import curbs on auto makers

Bangladesh garment industry rebounds, but workers say little change

Integration of economy: PM speaks of criticality of e-governance

FBR tax collection: Contribution of LTO Karachi highest

Setting up of WG proposed: Power sector entities owe over Rs54bn: NTDC

MoC begins work on new trade framework, tariff policy

PSDP: Rs376.19bn authorised for Jul-Dec

Read more stories