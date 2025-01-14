AIRLINK 196.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.58%)
BOP 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.21%)
CNERGY 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.17%)
FCCL 35.30 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.56%)
FFL 17.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.45%)
FLYNG 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.25%)
HUBC 128.00 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.21%)
HUMNL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.51%)
KEL 4.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.09%)
MLCF 44.66 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.16%)
OGDC 223.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-0.47%)
PACE 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
PAEL 42.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
PIAHCLA 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.63%)
PIBTL 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
POWER 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.99%)
PPL 194.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.15%)
PRL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (5.78%)
PTC 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
SEARL 101.90 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (2.03%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 44.90 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.61%)
SYM 19.06 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.58%)
TELE 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.43%)
TPLP 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
TRG 64.81 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.11%)
WAVESAPP 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.74%)
WTL 1.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
YOUW 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
BR100 12,021 Increased By 53.1 (0.44%)
BR30 36,817 Increased By 133.3 (0.36%)
KSE100 114,568 Increased By 338.1 (0.3%)
KSE30 36,039 Increased By 55.5 (0.15%)
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei tumbles as US AI curbs weigh on chip shares

Reuters Published 14 Jan, 2025 10:44am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average slumped on Tuesday as investors shed semiconductor-sector stocks after the US government said it would further restrict artificial intelligence (AI) chip and technology exports.

The Japanese market, coming off a holiday on Monday, was also catching up to the global equities selloff after strong US jobs data on Friday spurred market participants to contemplate the potential for no Federal Reserve interest rate cuts this year.

The Nikkei index ended the morning session down 1.84% at 38,469.58.

It had dropped as much as 2.2% to 38,332.91, its lowest since Dec. 2, as selling accelerated after the benchmark tumbled through its 200-day moving average of 38,696. The broader Topix fell 1.27%.

The Nikkei is headed for a fourth straight day of declines, slumping about 4% since Jan. 7.

Japan’s Nikkei rises as tech shares gain

Japanese stocks, much like its global peers, were also weighed down by local government bond yields hitting fresh 14-year peaks, tracking the surge in US yields since the jobs data.

Adding to the air of caution is the release of US consumer inflation data on Wednesday as well as the start of the US earnings season. On the day, 184 of the Nikkei’s 225 components declined, while 40 rose and one was flat.

The biggest decliner in both percentage and index points terms was chip-testing equipment maker Advantest, an Nvidia supplier, which plunged 7.8%. Nvidia dropped 2% overnight.

Tech was the worst-performing Nikkei sector, sliding 2%. Japanese earnings reports also spurred some eye-catching moves.

Yaskawa Electric sagged 4.7%, while Ryohin Keikaku , owner of the MUJI stores, leapt 5.9% to be the Nikkei’s biggest percentage riser.

Energy shares also outperformed due to a rise in oil prices.

Refiner Inpex advanced 1.6%.

