First made-in-Pakistan satellite to be launched on 17th

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has made a significant breakthrough in space technology with the development of its first indigenous satellite, Electro-Optical One, by the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), says in media reports.

The satellite is set to be launched into space on January 17, marking a historic achievement for the country.

The development underscores Pakistan’s growing expertise in Advanced Earth Space and Planetary Sciences (AESPS) and represents a leap forward in the nation’s self-reliance in space technology.

The launch of Electro-Optical One is expected to pave the way for further advancements in scientific research and national development.

A spokesperson for SUPARCO highlighted the advanced capabilities of the satellite, stating that it will play a critical role in:

Natural Disaster Response: Enhancing disaster management and providing timely assistance during emergencies.

Agriculture: Supporting agricultural planning and monitoring for improved yield and resource management. Urban Planning: Assisting in the development and management of urban areas. Natural Resource Monitoring: Improving oversight of the country’s natural resources to ensure sustainable utilization.