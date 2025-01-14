From Warner to Williamson; here is every player picked in PSL 10 draft

The much-awaited Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 10 draft concluded on Monday at the Huzoori Bagh in Lahore Fort with teams picking players of their choice across six categories from the available rooster

New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell became the first pick of the draft as the two-time winners Lahore Qalandars roped him in to bolster their batting order.

Australia’s left-handed opening batter David Warner was pouched by 2020 PSL champions Karachi Kings as they made use of the second pick in the first Platinum round. Warner, with his wealth of experience including 12,727 T20 runs in 392 T20 matches, will also be among the list of notable debutants this season.

Peshawar Zalmi used the Right to Match option for Tom Kohler-Cadmore, who was picked by Quetta Gladiators. Kohler-Cadmore has represented Zalmi for the last four HBL PSL seasons. Gladiators then picked up New Zealand’s Mark Chapman, who has played 81 T20Is in his 10-year-long international career and is a dual international as well.

Michael Bracewell and Matthew Short were the last two picks in the Platinum one round as they were gleaned by Multan Sultans and Islamabad United, respectively. Bracewell, an all-format player for New Zealand has played 149 T20s having scored 2744 runs and taken 66 wickets.

29-year-old Short will add to Islamabad’s explosive batting line-up as they look to add a fourth HBL PSL Trophy to their cabinet later this year.

In the Platinum round two, Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings had two picks each. Gladiators used their Wild Card pick option to snare all-rounder Faheem Ashraf to their squad.

Aggressive Kiwi opening batter Finn Allen was the other player Quetta picked in this round. Allen, 25, has played 47 T20Is for New Zealand and scored 1141 runs with the help of two centuries and at a strike rate of 158.69.

Karachi Kings strengthened their pace arsenal as they went for Adam Milne as their first pick of the Platinum two round and followed it up by using Wild Card on Mohammad Abbas Afridi.

Milne will bring in extra pace to the HBL PSL 2025 along with his experience of 186 T20s in which has bagged 213 wickets at an average of 23.61. On the other hand, Abbas Afridi, who will now ply his trade for the Kings, was the leading wicket-taker – 23 wickets, for Multan Sultans in HBL PSL 2023 and also became part of the team of the tournament.

The Diamond round of picks saw Peshawar Zalmi, Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars bag quality overseas talent in the form of Corbin Bosch, Jason Holder and Kusal Perera. Bosch was picked by Zalmi, Holder by United and Perera by Qalandars.

Peshawar Zalmi topped up their pace stocks by picking Bangladesh’s Nahid Rana in the Gold category round one. 22-year-old Rana has impressed one and all with his express pace in his brief international career.

In the same category, Islamabad United picked Aussie left-arm fast bowler Ben Dwarshuis, who has bagged 176 T20 wickets at an average of 22 in 140 games. He will join his fellow countrymen Riley Meredith and Short on the United roster for HBL PSL 2025.

In the Silver category round three Bangladesh leg-spinner Rishad Hossain was picked up by Qalandars. In a first, United States of America’s (USA) Andries Gous made it to the HBL PSL 2025 and he will turn up for Islamabad United. Multan Sultans added Irish pacer Josh Little and West Indies’ spinner Gudakesh Motie to their side during this round.

In the supplementary round one, Kane Williamson was picked by Karachi Kings, who will join his New Zealand teammate Milne. He will be one of the notable overseas signings for Kings along with Mohammad Nabi, David Warner and Litton Das.

Johnson Charles, Tom Curran, Kusal Mendis and pacer Alzarri Joseph were bagged by Sultans, Qalandars, Gladiators, and Zalmi, respectively in the supplementary round one. In the round two, Sam Billings was snared by Qalandars who used Right to Match card against defending champions Islamabad United, who later picked up Rassie van der Dussen.

Quetta Gladiators made a strong pick in the Supplementary round two as they bagged Australia’s Sean Abbott adding more pace and batting firepower to their line-up. Shai Hope was picked by Sultans while Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi will return to Karachi Kings this year.

Shoaib Malik will feature in his tenth consecutive HBL PSL edition as he was picked up by Quetta Gladiators in the Supplementary round three. Among the two Emerging rounds of picks, notable selections were, batting prodigy Hasan Nawaz going to Gladiators’ roster, while talented Maaz Sadaqat was picked up by Zalmi.

Saad Masood the right-arm leg-spinner, who can bat as well, made headlines in the recent Champions T20 Cup in Rawalpindi, found home in Islamabad United and will be marshalled by Shadab Khan himself. Hunain Shah returns to Islamabad United while Ubaid Shah was picked up by Multan Sultans.

Final Squads:

Lahore Qalandars:

Platinum: Shaheen Shah Afridi, Fakhar Zaman and Daryl Mitchell

Diamond: Haris Rauf, Sikandar Raza and Kusal Perera

Gold: Abdullah Shafique, Jahandad Khan and Zaman Khan

Silver: David Wiese, Asif Ali, Asif Afridi, Muhammad Akhlaq and Rishad Hossain

Emerging: Momin Qamar and Momin Azab

Supplementary: Muhammad Naeem, Salman Ali Mirza and Tom Curran

Karachi Kings:

Platinum: David Warner, Abbas Afridi and Adam Milne

Diamond: James Vince, Hasan Ali, Khushdil Shah

Gold: Shan Masood, Muhammad Irfan Khan and Aamir Jamal

Silver: Tim Seifert, Zahid Mahmood, Litton Das and Mir Hamza

Emerging: Fawad Ali and Riazullah

Supplementary: Omair Bin Yousuf, Kane Williamson, Mohammad Nabi and Mirza Mamoon

Arafat Minhas was picked as a brand ambassador.

Islamabad United:

Platinum: Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah and Matthew Short

Diamond: Azam Khan, Imad Wasim and Jason Holder

Gold: Haider Ali, Salman Ali Agha and Ben Dwarshuis

Silver: Colin Munro, Rumman Raees, Andries Gous, Mohammad Nawaz and Salman Irshad

Emerging: Hunain Shah and Saad Masood

Supplementary: Rassie van der Dussen, Riley Meredith and Sam Billings

Multan Sultans:

Platinum: Mohammad Rizwan, Usama Mir and Michael Bracewell

Diamond: David Willey, Iftikhar Ahmed and Usman Khan

Gold: Chris Jordan, Kamran Ghulam and Mohammad Hasnain

Silver: Faisal Akram, Akif Javed, Gudakesh Motie, Josh Little and Tayyab Tahir

Emerging: Shahid Aziz and Ubaid Shah

Supplementary: Muhammad Amir Barki, Johnson Charles and Yasir Khan

Quetta Gladiators:

Platinum: Finn Allen, Faheem Ashraf and Mark Chapman

Diamond: Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir and Rilee Rossouw

Gold: Akeal Hossein, Mohammad Wasim Jr and Saud Shakeel

Silver: Khawaja Nafay, Usman Tariq, Haseebullah Khan and Khurram Shahzad

Emerging: Kyle Jamieson and Hasan Nawaz

Supplementary: Mohammad Zeeshan, Danish Aziz, Kusal Mendis and Sean Abbott

Peshawar Zalmi:

Platinum: Babar Azam, Saim Ayub and Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Diamond: Mohammad Haris, Corbin Bosch and Mohammad Ali

Gold: Hussain Talat, Nahid Rana and Abdul Samad

Silver: Arif Yaqoob, Mehran Mumtaz, Sufiyan Muqeem and Najibullah Zadran

Emerging: Ali Raza and Maaz Sadaqat

Supplementary: Ahmed Daniyal and Alzarri Joseph