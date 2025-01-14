AIRLINK 197.55 Increased By ▲ 7.91 (4.17%)
BOP 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.78%)
CNERGY 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.04%)
FCCL 34.42 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.82%)
FFL 17.66 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.34%)
FLYNG 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.23%)
HUBC 127.73 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (1.33%)
HUMNL 13.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
KEL 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.31%)
KOSM 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.67%)
MLCF 44.15 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.01%)
OGDC 224.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.02%)
PACE 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.63%)
PAEL 42.86 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.68%)
PIAHCLA 17.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
PIBTL 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.55%)
POWER 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
PPL 194.30 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (0.63%)
PRL 38.76 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (3.8%)
PTC 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.33%)
SEARL 99.87 Increased By ▲ 5.33 (5.64%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SSGC 43.76 Increased By ▲ 3.83 (9.59%)
SYM 18.58 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.56%)
TELE 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.31%)
TPLP 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (4.6%)
TRG 64.10 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (2.31%)
WAVESAPP 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.88%)
WTL 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.71%)
YOUW 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.26%)
BR100 11,968 Increased By 154.1 (1.3%)
BR30 36,684 Increased By 449.7 (1.24%)
KSE100 114,230 Increased By 982.8 (0.87%)
KSE30 35,984 Increased By 272.3 (0.76%)
Jan 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-01-14

Rising dollar pressures peers as further Fed rate cuts questioned

Reuters Published 14 Jan, 2025 03:12am

NEW YORK: The US dollar rose on Monday, driving its peers to multi-year lows, after Friday’s blowout US jobs report underscored the strength of the economy and muddied the outlook for further Federal Reserve rate cuts this year.

The dollar index, which measures the US unit against a basket of currencies, was up 0.24% at 109.9. It surged to its highest in more than two years on Monday, peaking at 110.17 , extending the recent rally.

Friday’s data showed US job growth unexpectedly accelerated in December and the unemployment rate fell to 4.1%, leaving traders heavily scaling back bets of Federal Reserve rate cuts this year. Markets were now no longer fully pricing in even one rate cut from the Fed in 2025, down from roughly two quarter-point cuts priced at the start of the year.

With Wednesday’s reading on US inflation up next, any upside surprise could further close the door on future easing. A slew of Fed officials are also due to speak this week. “Investors are closely monitoring Wednesday’s upcoming inflation data to assess whether it supports the Fed’s recent hawkish tilt on inflation,” said Uto Shinohara, senior investment strategist, at Mesirow Currency Management in Chicago.

Adding to expectations of a less aggressive easing cycle is the view that President-elect Donald Trump’s plans for hefty import tariffs, tax cuts and immigration restrictions could stoke inflation. He returns to the White House in a week.

The euro, which hit its weakest level against the dollar since November 2022 at $1.0177, was down 0.4% at $1.0207. Meanwhile sterling was down 0.37% at $1.2151 after sliding as much as 0.7% to a 14-month low of $1.21. The pound has been under pressure from concerns over rising borrowing costs and growing unease over Britain’s finances. It tumbled 1.8% last week. Chris Turner, global head of markets at ING, said the view is that the UK government will probably be forced to announce spending cuts in March, feeding a weaker sterling narrative.

“Elsewhere, there’s just not a lot of great growth stories or great central bank stories. So, it’s just very hard to bet against the dollar right now,” said John Velis, head of FX and macro strategy for the Americas, at BNY Markets.

The Australian dollar, which sank to its weakest since April 2020 at $0.6131, was last trading at 0.615. The New Zealand dollar was at $0.5554, languishing near a more than two-year low.

Dollar Dollar rate

Comments

200 characters

Rising dollar pressures peers as further Fed rate cuts questioned

Country preparing to launch yuan-denominated bonds: Aurangzeb

SBP affirms commitment to increasing financial inclusion

PIA privatisation: EOI to be published by month-end

Faceless customs assessment system: PM orders countrywide enforcement

SC questions transfer of civilian cases to military courts

NPGCL board reinstates CEO

PM directs prompt completion of low-cost housing projects

‘Deviation from policy’ Fin Div seeks explanation from PAOs

Shaping economies: Aurangzeb highlights transformative power of innovation

Separate benches formed for early disposal of tax cases: CJP

Read more stories