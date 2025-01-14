Markets Print 2025-01-14
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on...
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Monday (January 13, 2025).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 278.78 280.48 AED 75.87 76.36
EURO 284.28 287.23 SAR 74.16 74.62
GBP 338.76 342.53 INTERBANK 278.50 278.75
JPY 1.75 1.80
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
Comments