AIRLINK 199.76 Increased By ▲ 10.12 (5.34%)
BOP 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.09%)
CNERGY 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.24%)
FCCL 34.61 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.38%)
FFL 17.53 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.57%)
FLYNG 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.86%)
HUBC 127.90 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.47%)
HUMNL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.8%)
KEL 4.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.37%)
MLCF 44.40 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.59%)
OGDC 224.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0%)
PACE 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.3%)
PAEL 42.95 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.9%)
PIAHCLA 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.64%)
PIBTL 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
POWER 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
PPL 196.10 Increased By ▲ 3.01 (1.56%)
PRL 38.31 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.6%)
PTC 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.58%)
SEARL 100.99 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (6.82%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 41.75 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (4.56%)
SYM 18.41 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.6%)
TELE 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.43%)
TPLP 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (5.73%)
TRG 64.52 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.98%)
WAVESAPP 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
WTL 1.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.02%)
BR100 11,934 Increased By 120.7 (1.02%)
BR30 36,700 Increased By 465.9 (1.29%)
KSE100 114,080 Increased By 832.3 (0.73%)
KSE30 35,901 Increased By 189.7 (0.53%)
Jan 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Meghan Markle’s Netflix show delayed due to LA fires

AFP Published 13 Jan, 2025 01:41pm
Photo: Netflix
Photo: Netflix

LOS ANGELES: A new Netflix series starring Meghan Markle, the actress wife of Britain’s Prince Harry, has been delayed due to the devastating Los Angeles wildfires, the Duchess of Sussex said Sunday.

“With Love, Meghan,” an eight-episode lifestyle and cooking show, had been due to debut on the streaming platform on Wednesday.

But with blazes that have killed at least 16 people still burning across Los Angeles, and thousands of homes destroyed, it has been pushed back to March.

“I’m thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California,” Markle said in a statement.

Markle, who was born in Los Angeles, lives with Harry in Montecito, a swanky coastal enclave some 100 miles (160 kilometers) northwest of the city.

A Netflix statement called the show a “heartfelt tribute to the beauty of Southern California.”

Meghan Markle’s lifestyle show to premiere Jan 15 on Netflix

The delay was made at “the request of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and with the full support of Netflix…. due to the ongoing devastation caused by the Los Angeles wildfires,” it said.

Last week, Harry and Meghan were seen in the Los Angeles suburb of Pasadena, comforting survivors of the fire.

They also issued a statement urging Californians to open their homes to evacuees.

“If a friend, loved one or pet has to evacuate and you are able to offer them a safe haven in your home, please do,” said a statement posted to their official website.

A publicist did not respond to AFP request for comment on whether the couple had personally hosted any evacuees.

But a report in Britain’s Telegraph said they were sheltering “friends and loved ones who have been displaced by the wildfires.”

The pair had also donated “clothing, children’s items and other essential supplies,” it said.

A trailer for “With Love, Meghan” previewed the “Suits” star sharing tips on cooking, gardening, crafting, flower arranging and hosting.

Guests will include celebrated chef Alice Waters, actress Mindy Kaling and close friend Abigail Spencer, one of Markle’s “Suits” co-stars. Harry appears briefly in the trailer.

Since stepping away from their official royal duties in early 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been cut off from the royal purse, forcing them to develop their own sources of income.

Their partnership with Netflix yielded the much-talked-about “Harry & Meghan,” a six-episode docuseries launched in December 2022.

In March 2024, Meghan launched the lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard.

Netflix Meghan Markle Britain’s Prince Harry Duchess of Sussex Riviera Orchard

Comments

200 characters

Meghan Markle’s Netflix show delayed due to LA fires

Chinese Exim Bank refuses to extend concessional loans

Verdict in £190mn reference against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi deferred for 3rd time

Buying continues at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 1,000 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Global equity capital markets: Aurangzeb for better access to Pak businesses

Los Angeles races to contain wildfires before severe winds return

FBR grilled by SIFC for misuse of EFS

Punjab decides to overhaul agri, solar and industry sectors

Declaration urges unity to empower girls through education

PTI says ready for third round of talks with govt

Read more stories