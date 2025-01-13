AIRLINK 199.99 Increased By ▲ 10.35 (5.46%)
Iga Swiatek delivers unconvincing win to reach second round in Melbourne

Reuters Published 13 Jan, 2025 12:21pm
MELBOURNE: World number two Iga Swiatek advanced to the second round of the Australian Open on Monday with an unconvincing 6-3 6-4 win against first-time opponent Katerina Siniakova on John Cain Arena.

Swiatek struggled to find the deliberate rhythm that has helped win her five Grand Slam titles as her Czech opponent, a doubles specialist, put up some stiff resistance.

“For sure it wasn’t an easy first round so I’m happy I got through,” said the 23-year-old Pole.

“I felt like she was playing really well and I knew I needed to be more proactive and I was that way (in the end).”

Coco Gauff takes out Kenin to reach second round in Melbourne

Her hesitant win against the 50th-ranked Siniakova was nonetheless popular with the many Polish fans who always provide her with strong support in Melbourne.

Swiatek, who served a one-month doping ban around the WTA Finals last November, thanked the fans on court before revealing that she listened to hard rock before coming out for her match.

Swiatek could go back to the top of the world rankings if there are early exits for Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff but the priority for the Pole would surely be to add a first Australian Open title to her four French Open and single U.S. Open crowns.

Swiatek, whose best performance on the Australian Open’s hardcourts was a semi-final loss to American Danielle Collins in 2022, will play Rebecca Sramkova of Slovakia in the second round.

