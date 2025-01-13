AIRLINK 199.99 Increased By ▲ 10.35 (5.46%)
BOP 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.09%)
CNERGY 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.39%)
FCCL 34.61 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.38%)
FFL 17.53 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.57%)
FLYNG 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.86%)
HUBC 127.93 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.49%)
HUMNL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.8%)
KEL 4.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
MLCF 44.37 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.52%)
OGDC 224.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.01%)
PACE 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.3%)
PAEL 42.95 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.9%)
PIAHCLA 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.64%)
PIBTL 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
POWER 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
PPL 196.10 Increased By ▲ 3.01 (1.56%)
PRL 38.39 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.81%)
PTC 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.21%)
SEARL 100.60 Increased By ▲ 6.06 (6.41%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 41.64 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (4.28%)
SYM 18.52 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.22%)
TELE 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.77%)
TPLP 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.08%)
TRG 64.53 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (3%)
WAVESAPP 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
WTL 1.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.02%)
BR100 11,930 Increased By 116.8 (0.99%)
BR30 36,697 Increased By 463.5 (1.28%)
KSE100 114,106 Increased By 859.2 (0.76%)
KSE30 35,914 Increased By 201.9 (0.57%)
Jan 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indonesian rupiah and ringgit fall, equities slip on strong US jobs report

Reuters Published 13 Jan, 2025 11:49am

The Indonesian rupiah and Malaysian ringgit weakened towards three-week lows on Monday while equities in emerging Asian economies fell to their lowest since August, after a robust US employment report intensified fears of prolonged high interest rates.

An MSCI index of emerging market currencies fell marginally and was last circling its late-July levels. Both the rupiah and the ringgit fell around 0.6%, pinned close to their weakest since mid-December.

Equities also came under pressure at the start of the week. Stocks in Thailand and Malaysia slipped 1% each, while those in the Philippines declined 1.4%.

An MSCI gauge of Asian emerging market equities dipped more than 1% to its lowest since early August, dragged down largely by stocks in Taiwan and South Korea, which lost 1.7% and 1%, respectively.

Equities of the two East Asian economies hold an aggregate 35% weight in the MSCI gauge.

A strong US jobs report late on Friday left traders heavily scaling back their expectations for Federal Reserve cuts this year. “Given a resilient labour market, we now think the Fed cutting cycle is over,” said Bank of America’s senior US economist, Aditya Bhave.

“Our base case has the Fed on an extended hold. But we think the risks for the next move are skewed toward a hike.”

Malaysian ringgit hits more than 3-year high on China stimulus, leads Asian FX rally

That sentiment pushed the greenback to its highest in more than two years and the 10-year US Treasury yield to a 14-month high.

In Indonesia, the central bank entered the foreign exchange market on Monday, saying it aimed to safeguard the rupiah’s stability and secure market confidence, while attributing the currency’s depreciation to external factors related to US economic data.

Bank Indonesia is set to meet later this week - the first time this year - after it held rates steady in its last three meetings, contrary to the two rate cuts expected after it embarked on its easing cycle in mid-September last year.

But strong US economic data has smoothed out the curve on the Fed’s rate-cut trajectory, triggering the dollar’s upward trend and putting pressure on the rupiah. That, combined with uncertainty around possible moves on tariffs by US President-elect Donald Trump, has prompted Bank Indonesia to stay put.

“BI will struggle to find the respite on the currency front needed to resume policy rate cuts this year,” analysts at Barclays wrote. They have pushed their view of two quarter-point rate cuts for this year to 2026.

In South Korea, the won was largely flat at 1,471.6 per dollar, while Taiwan’s dollar slipped 0.5%. Singapore’s dollar, Thailand’s baht and Malaysia’s ringgit weakened slightly.

Bank of America Malaysian ringgit

Comments

200 characters

Indonesian rupiah and ringgit fall, equities slip on strong US jobs report

Chinese Exim Bank refuses to extend concessional loans

Verdict in £190mn reference against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi deferred for 3rd time

Buying continues at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 1,000 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Global equity capital markets: Aurangzeb for better access to Pak businesses

Los Angeles races to contain wildfires before severe winds return

FBR grilled by SIFC for misuse of EFS

Punjab decides to overhaul agri, solar and industry sectors

Declaration urges unity to empower girls through education

PTI says ready for third round of talks with govt

Read more stories