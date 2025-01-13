Interview with Mohsin Ali Mangi, Chief Strategy & Technology Officer - PSO

‘The refinery expansion project is a low-risk brownfield development with assured offtake’

Mohsin Ali Mangi is a seasoned professional with over twenty-two years of local and international experience spanning across diversified sectors in the capacity of Chief Strategy & Technology Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Head of International Trade and Investment Banking in Organizations like Pakistan State Oil Company, Engro Fertilizers, Engro Vopak and Elengy Terminal, Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited, Credit Suisse.

He has been COO for two joint ventures with IFC and Royal Dutch Vopak, which was the pioneer LNG infrastructure project in Pakistan. As CFO and Head of Business development he led Pakistan’s first Coal Mining and Power Generation Project. He also has extensive experience of petrochemicals trading, production and logistics having led the Trading desk at Engro Fertiliser and being CFO of Engro Polymer (JV with Mitsubishi). He also has extensive capital market experience of Oil & Gas, Energy and Petrochemicals having worked in capacity Equity Research Analyst and Equities Trader covering MEANA region for Credit Suisse.

He is currently working as Chief Strategy and Technology Officer at Pakistan State Oil, leading PSO digital transformation and expansion initiatives. The projects being explored include investments in refinery, pipelines, terminals, and other infrastructure projects in addition to trading, logistics, renewable,s and fintech. He also serves on the Board of Pakistan Refinery Limited and lead the Board Committee on Refinery Expansion Project. Previously he has also served on the Board of Engro Powergen and Engro Polymer Trading Limited.

Following are the edited excerpts of a recent conversation BR Research had with him:

BR Research: Could you tell us about PSO’s digital transformation and about specific technologies or innovations PSO is investing in, and how PSO, as a leader is expected to enhance operational efficiency and customer experience?

Mohsin Ali Mangi: Pakistan State Oil (PSO) is spearheading a process innovation revolution through digitization, automation, and technology-driven solutions. By leveraging data-driven insights, the company is re-engineering processes to optimize performance across all functions and assets. Investments in advanced instrumentation, networking, hardware, and software solutions are central to this transformation.

PSO’s digital transformation strategy aimed at achieving Industry 4.0, incorporates cutting-edge technologies such as AI, IoT, and centralized data lakes to enhance real-time decision-making capabilities. Key initiatives include predictive maintenance powered by AI, proactive anomaly detection, leakage control, and optimized resource allocation.

Additionally, PSO has implemented terminal automation at Mehmoodkot and Faisalabad using IoT technologies, AI-based HSE compliance through computer vision, and real-time service-level measurement at retail outlets with deep learning and AI.

The company aims to fully adopt digital twin technology to detect signs of equipment failure, enabling proactive corrective maintenance and minimizing downtime.

BRR: What are PSO’s strategic priorities for these projects, and how do they align with Pakistan’s broader energy security goals?

MAM: PSO is transforming into a high-efficiency ecosystem by leveraging digital innovation, automated processes, system-based controls, seamless networking, enhanced cyber security, and advanced analytics for real-time decision-making.

To secure Pakistan’s energy supply and align with the national energy security goals, PSO is optimizing its infrastructure and operational efficiency. AI-driven initiatives enhance fuel traceability, creating a transparent supply chain trail from source to nozzle. This enables real-time decision-making, controls potential leakages, and tackles unfair market practices.

By leveraging advanced digital technologies, the company ensures accountability throughout the supply chain, strengthening fuel supply reliability and security. This supports Pakistan’s energy security framework and enhances energy access, especially in the northern areas, promoting efficient and equal delivery of modern energy services nationwide.

BRR: With the global shift towards renewable energy, how is PSO positioning itself to transition from traditional fuels to renewables, and are there any notable renewable energy projects currently under consideration?

MAM: PSO Renewable Energy Private Limited (PSORE), a wholly owned subsidiary of PSO, focuses on renewable energy (RE) projects to facilitate the transition from fossil fuels to electricity. PSORE aims to become the leading integrated energy solution provider, offering clean and green renewable energy solutions, including solar, wind, and battery energy storage systems (BESS), in both government-to-government (G2G) and business-to-business (B2B) segments.

The subsidiary’s objective is to drive sustainable energy solutions through strategic investments, partnerships, and innovations. This includes investing in captive solar power plants across various sectors through Build-Own-Operate-Transfer (BOOT) models, forging partnerships with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) providers to deliver integrated energy solutions, developing hybrid microgrid power solutions to support decarbonization, and creating digital energy efficiency dashboards to track and showcase greenhouse gas reductions.

PSO is also positioning itself for the electric vehicle transition, developing solutions to reduce the upfront cost and increase affordability for 2-wheelers and partnering with HUBCO for 4-wheeler charging infrastructure.

In terms of alternate and sustainable fuels, the company has launched the Blue LPG project, a door-to-door, last-mile LPG delivery service managed through a technology-enabled ecosystem that allows monitoring and traceability from source (E&P fields, refineries & imports) to end-customer. Successfully piloted in Hunza, the project will be expanded nationwide, prioritizing energy-poor and socio-economically challenged regions of GB, Sindh, Balochistan, and KPK, to enable access to modern energy services across Pakistan.

PSO’s broader aim is to enable access to modern energy services throughout Pakistan, prioritizing ESG goals such as reducing greenhouse gas emissions and achieving net zero, developing sustainable products and services, promoting transparency, accountability, and ethical conduct, and supporting local communities.

BRR: PSO’s exploration into fintech is an exciting step. How do fintech capabilities enhance PSO’s offerings, and what value will these bring to PSO’s customers and partners?

MAM: As a fintech pioneer with 20 years of experience in digital transactions, PSO, boasts a digital community of 250,000+ customers and a nationwide retail network of 3,500+ outlets. Building on this foundation, the company has established CERISMA, a licensed financial institution, to expand its fintech initiatives.

The fintech will leverage technology, user-friendly design, and PSO’s 3,500+ retail locations to provide financial services and expand digital and financial inclusion across Pakistan. This will elevate customer experience, enabling PSO to offer customized digital products and expand its services.

The company will leverage its brand and nationwide presence to tap into Pakistan’s unbanked population, digitally connecting marginalized communities and driving financial inclusion through small-merchant transactions and mobile wallets.

BRR: Could you provide an update on the refinery expansion project PSO is undertaking?

MAM: The company’s refinery expansion project aims to double production capacity and produce high-value refined products such as PMG and HSD, reducing reliance on imports and strengthening supply chain resilience. This strategic initiative aligns with PSO’s growth strategy, meeting domestic energy demand, delivering cost efficiencies, and benefiting the economy. The refinery expansion project, a low-risk brownfield development with assured offtake, supports national energy self-sufficiency while offering attractive capital economics.

The project aligns with the government’s objectives to enhance energy security and reduce imports. Pakistan faces a significant shortage of white oil products, currently at ~7 MTPA, expected to triple to ~25 MTPA over the next 25 years. The project benefits from the government’s Brownfield Refinery Policy 2023, aimed at upgrading existing refineries’ capacity and quality.

BRR: How would you say PSO is leveraging financial innovations to drive sustainable growth and maintain its position in Pakistan’s competitive energy sector?

MAM: PSO is pursuing a holistic strategy of innovation, expansion, and diversification to create an integrated energy and financial ecosystem. We’re evolving from a fuel marketplace to a customer-centric solution provider, leveraging financial innovations to deliver customer value, optimize cash management, and enhance financial efficiency and operational agility.

The company’s Fintech arm, CERISMA is another success story already paving the way to revolutionize financial inclusion and empowerment, harnessing a digital framework to elevate nationwide financial accessibility to new heights.

To drive sustainable growth, the company is developing a refinery expansion project to produce high-margin refined products, enhancing profitability and reducing import reliance. Meanwhile, PSORE is reducing energy costs and unlocking new opportunities through diversification. Additionally, PSO Venture Capital (PVC) is fostering innovation by investing in promising startups, fueling business diversification, and ensuring the company’s competitiveness in a rapidly evolving energy landscape.

PSO has been engaged in developing opportunities in the Electric Vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure segment for 2, 3, and 4-wheelers and is in the process of setting up EV charging stations nationwide.

The company is also gearing up to launch an integrated E-Commerce platform leveraging its nationwide network of convenience stores and other value-added services. This platform will also provide last-mile delivery services and aims to become a major competitor in this space.

BRR: The recent MoU between PSO and Hub Power Holdings Limited to establish a nationwide EV charging network marks a major step toward sustainable energy in Pakistan. Could you share PSO’s vision for this partnership and how the company plans to contribute to the growth of green energy infrastructure across the country?

MAM: The landmark MoU between two of Pakistan’s largest energy providers marks a significant milestone in the country’s transition to electric mobility. As the world shifts towards electric vehicles (EVs), PSO is poised to capitalize on this trend, anticipating a growing share of EVs in Pakistan’s new vehicle sales.

Building on years of development in 2, 3, and 4-wheeler EV segments and infrastructure, the company has now partnered with a leading technology provider to launch its EV offerings, with plans for further expansion.

BRR: How has your extensive background across diverse sectors—such as energy, finance, and international trade— helped PSO’ in achieving its strategic vision, particularly in terms of technological advancements?

MAM: As a seasoned C-suite leader with a diverse industry background, I’m well-equipped to drive strategic growth and transformation at PSO, one of Pakistan’s largest public sector entities. My career has been marked by successfully leading initiatives focused on strategic diversification, business development, digital transformation, and operational excellence.

With over 22 years of international experience spanning senior roles such as Chief Strategy & Technology Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Head of Projects and Businesses, Investment Banker, and Equity Research professional, I bring a unique blend of strategic, operational, and financial expertise.

As Chief Strategy & Technology Officer, I’m driving PSO’s vision forward by developing a customer-centric, integrated energy value chain that diversifies our portfolio and optimizes capital allocation, ensuring strategic investments are made at the right time to drive sustainable growth.