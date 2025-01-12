Aggressive Aryna Sabalenka storms on as rain mars Australian Open

MELBOURNE: Aryna Sabalenka powered past Sloane Stephens to begin her quest for a third consecutive Australian Open crown Sunday with Zheng Qinwen and Casper Ruud also winning as storms caused havoc on day one of the Grand Slam.

Belarusian top seed Sabalenka had a first-set wobble but was otherwise in control against 2017 US Open champion Stephens, romping home 6-3, 6-2 in 71 minutes on Rod Laver Arena.

Sabalenka is aiming to become the first woman since Martina Hingis (1997-99) to win three consecutive titles at Melbourne Park.

If she lifts the winner’s Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup again, she will join a select group of Margaret Court, Evonne Goolagong, Steffi Graf, Monica Seles and Hingis as the only women to complete a three-peat.

“Always tough matches against her,” said Sabalenka, won the Brisbane International in the lead-up. “I didn’t play my best, probably, but I’m glad I was able to close the match in two sets.”

Men’s second seed Alexander Zverev rounds off the day one action later against the dangerous Lucas Pouille of France, who made the semi-finals in 2019 before losing to eventual champion Novak Djokovic.

Olympic champion Zheng, the fifth seed and last year’s losing finalist, had the honour of playing the first point on centre court against Romania’s 110th-ranked Anca Todoni.

She came through 7-6 (7/3), 6-1 but was rusty after opting not to play a warm-up event.

Zheng had three set points on her own serve at 5-3 in the first set, but allowed Todoni to come roaring back before closing her down in the tiebreak then racing through the second set.

“The first match is always not easy,” she said. “Just happy to get through the match, the tiebreak and find my rhythm.”

The 22-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough 2024 with her Australian Open exploits helping spur her to Olympic gold — beating Iga Swiatek on the way – and three WTA titles.

While Zheng was able to play, the action on outside courts at Melbourne Park was halted barely an hour after it started when storms rolled in that turned the sky black.

Thunder and lightning saw players and fans rushing for cover, with the heavy rain a headache for organisers who face a match backlog.

Play finally resumed after a six-and-half hour delay.

Only the three main stadiums – Rod Laver Arena, Margaret Court Arena and John Cain Arena – have roofs.

Norway’s Ruud said ahead of the event that playing better at Grand Slams was on his agenda this year after an underwhelming 2024 at the majors.

But the sixth seed will need to lift his game to go deep in Melbourne after a rollercoaster 6-3, 1-6, 7-5, 2-6, 6-1 win over Spain’s Jaume Munar, ranked 106.

“It was just a really tough match,” he said.

Japanese veteran Kei Nishikori also came through a five-set marathon, saving two match points to beat Brazil’s Thiago Monteiro 4-6, 6-7 (4/7), 7-5, 6-2, 6-3 in 4hr 6min.

"But I somehow fought through."

Mirra Andreeva was the first player into the second round, with the 14th seeded Russian easing past the Czech Republic’s Marie Bouzkova 6-3, 6-3.

The 17-year-old made the fourth round in Melbourne last year and is looking to better that performance.

“Honestly it was a bit hard for me when they started closing the roof (mid-match),” said Andreeva, who is coached by former Wimbledon champion Conchita Martinez.

“I’m very happy today that I played in a stadium with a roof.”

Women’s 11th seed Paula Badosa, 18th seed Donna Vekic and 2021 US Open champion Leylah Fernandez also progressed.

Among the men, French 20th seed Arthur Fils needed four sets to get past Finland’s Otto Virtanen.