Jan 12, 2025
Pakistan Print 2025-01-12

Islamabad crime scene: 55 new cases registered

Recorder Report Published 12 Jan, 2025 02:44am

ISLAMABAD: Criminals looted cash and valuables worth millions of rupees in over 55 incidents of robbery, dacoity, snatching and other cases registered with the capital police stations during the last week.

According to the data gathered by Business Recorder, the city police registered over 55 cases of car theft, 30 cases of robberies, 23 cases of street crimes - snatching of cash and mobile phone - and two cases of dacoities during the last week.

The 55 vehicles stolen by the carjackers from the jurisdiction of different police stations include 11 cars and 44 motorbikes.

During the period under review, criminal gangs were most active within the limits of Khanna, Noon, Kohsar, Secretariat, Sabzi Mandi and Karachi Company police stations.

In the same period, auto thieves stole three bikes and three cars from the limits of Ramna police station, five motorbikes from Kohsar police station, five motorbikes from the limits of Khanna, four motorbikes and one car from the jurisdiction of Humak police station jurisdictions, four motorbikes from the limits of Secretariat police station, and three motorbikes from the limits of Lohi Bheer police station.

During the period under review, robbers struck at seven places and auto thieves stole five motorbikes from the limits of Khanna police station; five cases of robbery, four cases of street crimes and another two cases of auto theft were reported to Noon police station; five cases of auto theft, two cases of street crimes and three cases of robbery were reported to Kohsar police station; four motorbikes were lifted and robbers and thieves struck at five places in the limits of Aabpara police station.

Furthermore, three cases of auto theft, four cases of street crimes and two cases of robberies were reported to the Sabzi Mandi police station; and two cases of robberies, three cases of different kinds of street crime, five cases of auto theft were reported to Karachi Company police station.

During the last week, auto thieves stole four motorbikes as well as one car and robbers struck at two places in the limits of Humak police station.

