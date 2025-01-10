AIRLINK 191.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.65 (-2.87%)
Gold price per tola increases Rs1,100 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 10 Jan, 2025 07:35pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Gold prices in Pakistan increased on Friday in line with their rise in international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola gained Rs1,100, clocking in at Rs279,400.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs239,540 after it registered an increase of Rs943, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Thursday, gold price per tola gained Rs1,300 to settle at Rs278,300.

The international rate of gold rose on Friday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,676 per ounce (with a premium of $20), an increase of $11 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver price rates remained stable at Rs3,350 per tola.

