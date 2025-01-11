AIRLINK 189.64 Decreased By ▼ -7.01 (-3.56%)
BOP 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
CNERGY 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FCCL 34.14 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.39%)
FFL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.64%)
FLYNG 23.83 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (6.15%)
HUBC 126.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.79%)
KEL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.3%)
MLCF 43.28 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.51%)
OGDC 224.96 Increased By ▲ 11.93 (5.6%)
PACE 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.28%)
PAEL 41.74 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.13%)
PIAHCLA 17.19 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.2%)
PIBTL 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.45%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.61%)
PPL 193.09 Increased By ▲ 9.52 (5.19%)
PRL 37.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.43%)
PTC 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
SEARL 94.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.6%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SSGC 39.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.94%)
SYM 17.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.42%)
TELE 8.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.8%)
TPLP 12.39 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.47%)
TRG 62.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-2.66%)
WAVESAPP 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.53%)
WTL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.23%)
YOUW 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
BR100 11,814 Increased By 90.4 (0.77%)
BR30 36,234 Increased By 874.6 (2.47%)
KSE100 113,247 Increased By 609 (0.54%)
KSE30 35,712 Increased By 253.6 (0.72%)
Jan 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

India’s Bumrah sidelined, Shami returns for England T20 series

Reuters Published 11 Jan, 2025 08:56pm

India’s injured quick Jasprit Bumrah will miss the five-match T20 international series with England, while Mohammad Shami has returned to the squad after more than a year out with an ankle injury, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) announced on Saturday.

Bumrah, the highest wicket-taker in the recent Test series with Australia which India lost 3-1, had back spasms during the final Test in Sydney, which forced him out of the match midway.

Seamer Shami, who had surgery on his injured ankle, is back for the first time since the 50-over World Cup final in November 2023 where hosts India lost to Australia.

Rishabh Pant is another notable absence, with Sanju Samson and Dhruv Jurel the two wicketkeepers named in the squad.

Cummins lauds ‘special’ Australia team after India series win

India host England in the first T20I on Jan. 22, with the series concluding on Feb. 12 with a three-match one-day series to follow before next month’s Champions Trophy.

India squad: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel (wicketkeeper)

BCCI India squad

Comments

200 characters

India’s Bumrah sidelined, Shami returns for England T20 series

UN projects Pakistan’s GDP growth at 3.4% in 2025, inflation to be in double digits

Girls’ education is worth fighting for: PM Shehbaz Sharif

Malala Yousafzai ‘overwhelmed and happy’ to be back in Pakistan

Neither govt, nor opposition requested to convene negotiating committee meeting: Ayaz Sadiq

Pakistan, China reaffirm commitment to ‘high-quality’ CPEC phase II development

RDA inflows up 9%, clock in at $203mn in December 2024

Trump’s Mideast envoy to meet Netanyahu on Saturday, Israeli official says

Mediator Qatar briefs Trump envoy on Gaza truce talks

Lebanon’s new president to make first official visit to Saudi Arabia

IMF chief sees steady world growth in 2025, continuing disinflation

Read more stories