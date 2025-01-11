Regional connectivity is the cornerstone of inclusive development: speakers

An international seminar on “Regional Trade & Connectivity: Discovering New Horizons & Opportunities” was held at the Institute of Strategic Studies, Research & Analysis (ISSRA), bringing together heads of foreign missions, policymakers, and industry leaders.

Mr Musadik Masood Malik, Federal Minister for Petroleum was the chief guest on the occasion whereas H.E Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, graced the occasion as Guest of Honour. He lended his global expertise to the discussions.

The event was hosted by ISSRA in collaboration with National Logistics Corporation (NLC). The seminar aimed at strengthening regional connectivity and exploring opportunities leading to economic integration across the region.

H.E Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem articulated a compelling vision for modern supply chains. “The modern supply chain is no longer merely a network; it is the lifeline of global trade,” he stated. To ensure resilience, it is crucial to invest in infrastructure and leverage digital technologies to forecast disruptions and maintain seamless operations. He appreciated the role of NLC in promoting regional connectivity.

Ambassadors from regional countries shared their perspectives on efforts to enhance connectivity within their respective countries. They emphasized the importance of harmonized policies, infrastructure development and removal of trade barriers to achieve the goal of regional integration.

The seminar featured thought-provoking panel discussions addressing critical challenges, including inadequate transport infrastructure, bureaucratic inefficiencies, security concerns, and geopolitical complexities. The speakers called for modern technologies to streamline customs processes, logistics operations, and cross-border trade.

Participants also highlighted untapped opportunities in the region, such as enhanced trade in industrial and agricultural products, energy cooperation, and the potential for tourism growth. Pakistan’s location as a gateway to Central Asia was underscored as a significant asset which necessitates greater investment in transport and logistics infrastructure to maximize this advantage. The speakers had a unanimous view that regional connectivity is not merely an economic imperative but a pathway to shared prosperity and mutual understanding among the nations. They expressed optimism that the seminar’s deliberations would pave the way for actionable strategies to transform regional challenges into opportunities, fostering a new era of economic integration and collaboration.

The event was also attended by a large number of participants from academia, business community and senior government officials.