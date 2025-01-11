AIRLINK 191.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.65 (-2.87%)
BOP 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
CNERGY 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
FCCL 34.35 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (4.03%)
FFL 17.42 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.62%)
FLYNG 23.80 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (6.01%)
HUBC 126.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
KEL 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
KOSM 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.83%)
MLCF 43.35 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.68%)
OGDC 226.45 Increased By ▲ 13.42 (6.3%)
PACE 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.85%)
PAEL 41.96 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.67%)
PIAHCLA 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.5%)
PIBTL 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.93%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.61%)
PPL 194.30 Increased By ▲ 10.73 (5.85%)
PRL 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.01%)
PTC 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
SEARL 94.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.15%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.77%)
SYM 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.25%)
TELE 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TPLP 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.05%)
TRG 62.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-2.52%)
WAVESAPP 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
BR100 11,814 Increased By 90.4 (0.77%)
BR30 36,234 Increased By 874.6 (2.47%)
KSE100 113,247 Increased By 609 (0.54%)
KSE30 35,712 Increased By 253.6 (0.72%)
Jan 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-01-11

European shares dip as bond yields rise ahead of US jobs data

Reuters Published 11 Jan, 2025 02:48am

FRANKFURT: European shares edged lower on Friday, as elevated government bond yields weighed on stocks, with attention now turning to U.S. jobs data that may provide clues on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate trajectory.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.1% by 0816 GMT, although set for its best weekly performance in six weeks.

Yield on European government bonds remained elevated, with the yield on the German 10-year bund hitting its highest level in six months. Utilities, often traded as a bond proxy, were down 1%.

The U.S. jobs report, set for release at 1330 GMT, is expected to reveal a moderation in job growth for December, though it is still anticipated to remain robust. The unemployment rate is likely to stay at 4.2%, supporting the Federal Reserve’s cautious stance on interest rate cuts this year.

Early in the trade, the food and beverages sub-index was among the top losers in the STOXX, with alcohol manufacturers such as Pernod Ricard and Heineken declining about 1% each.

Among individual stocks, Ubisoft fell 8% after the French gaming giant announced another delay in the release of its blockbuster franchise Assassin’s Creed.

European shares

Comments

200 characters

European shares dip as bond yields rise ahead of US jobs data

Projects facing issues: Jam faces queries from Korean investors

MPC meetings: SBP unveils half-yearly schedule

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.65pc

Imported LNG: Prices raised for SSGC consumers, cut for SNGPL consumers

PM urges swift disposal of revenue collection cases

Property deals: WHT cut agreed in principle by FBR chief

Dual nationality: Senate panel recommends across-the-board ban

SIFC directs Pak-Afghan Chamber to meet, ease trade curbs

Peak demand supply for 5 years: SEZs to be mandated to ink PPAAs with Discos

Case against PEL: FHL seeks PD’s support in enforcing SICC ruling

Read more stories