AIRLINK 191.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.65 (-2.87%)
BOP 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
CNERGY 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
FCCL 34.35 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (4.03%)
FFL 17.42 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.62%)
FLYNG 23.80 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (6.01%)
HUBC 126.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
KEL 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
KOSM 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.83%)
MLCF 43.35 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.68%)
OGDC 226.45 Increased By ▲ 13.42 (6.3%)
PACE 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.85%)
PAEL 41.96 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.67%)
PIAHCLA 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.5%)
PIBTL 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.93%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.61%)
PPL 194.30 Increased By ▲ 10.73 (5.85%)
PRL 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.01%)
PTC 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
SEARL 94.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.15%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.77%)
SYM 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.25%)
TELE 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TPLP 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.05%)
TRG 62.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-2.52%)
WAVESAPP 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
BR100 11,814 Increased By 90.4 (0.77%)
BR30 36,234 Increased By 874.6 (2.47%)
KSE100 113,247 Increased By 609 (0.54%)
KSE30 35,712 Increased By 253.6 (0.72%)
Jan 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India’s rice stocks hit record high, wheat reserves deplete

Reuters Published 10 Jan, 2025 03:17pm

MUMBAI: India’s rice stocks hit a record high at the start of January, reaching eight times the government’s target, while wheat stocks continued to deplete as traders urged the government to increase wheat sales amid market shortages.

Higher rice stocks would enable the world’s biggest exporter of the staple to accelerate exports.

However, dwindling wheat stocks will likely deter the government from releasing more stock to bulk consumers.

Rice reserves in state granaries, including unmilled paddy, totalled 60.9 million metric tons of Jan. 1, compared to the government’s target of 7.6 million tons, data compiled by the Food Corporation of India showed.

Meanwhile, wheat stocks as on Jan. 1 stood at 18.4 million tons against a targeted 13.8 million tons, but were far below the five-year average of 26.7 million tons.

Rice stocks have reached an alarmingly high level, said an exporter based in Kakinada in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh.

Paddy procurement is still ongoing in a few states, which will further complicate the government’s task of creating storage space and disposing of them through welfare schemes, he said.

India’s rice exports have gained momentum after New Delhi removed most curbs in September and October.

Wheat stocks are not comfortable, considering that the government has been selling far less wheat in the open market than last year, said a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trade house.

The government plans to sell 2.5 million tons of wheat from state reserves to bulk consumers in the year ending March 2025, compared to 10 million ton in the previous season.

Rice export to BD: TCP receives 11 bids

“Flour mills are now seeking government supplies to continue their operations. Sufficient stocks are not available in the open market,” the dealer said.

Wheat prices in India jumped to a record high earlier this week on strong demand amid limited supplies.

India Wheat Rice

Comments

200 characters

India’s rice stocks hit record high, wheat reserves deplete

PIA resumes Islamabad-Paris flight operations following EASA decision

Rupee largely stable against US dollar

Monetary Policy Committee: SBP issues advance calendar for meetings in January-July 2025

PPL begins gas production at Jamshoro exploratory well

ECP registers ‘Awaam Pakistan’ party launched by Khaqan Abbasi, Miftah Ismail

Pakistani passport fourth-worst in the world: Henley Passport Index

Los Angeles wildfires devour thousands of homes, death toll rises to 10

Oil set for third straight weekly gain on supply concerns

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai to visit Pakistan for girls’ summit

SBP governor seems very optimistic about economy

Read more stories