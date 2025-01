MILAN: UniCredit said on Friday it would bring in-house security custody services, with an initial focus on Germany, where the move would create 140 new jobs.

The bank, which is present in Germany through Munich-based HVB and has built a stake in Commerzbank, said it would need to devote staff to manage operations that were previously outsourced.

Another 60 roles will be created in Italy, it said.