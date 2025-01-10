AIRLINK 188.50 Decreased By ▼ -8.15 (-4.14%)
BOP 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
CNERGY 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.2%)
FCCL 34.03 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.06%)
FFL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
FLYNG 24.16 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (7.62%)
HUBC 126.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-0.86%)
HUMNL 13.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
KEL 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.26%)
KOSM 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.04%)
MLCF 43.19 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.3%)
OGDC 213.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.01%)
PACE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.14%)
PAEL 42.19 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (3.23%)
PIAHCLA 17.47 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.86%)
PIBTL 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.69%)
POWER 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.04%)
PPL 184.90 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.72%)
PRL 38.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
PTC 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.75%)
SEARL 94.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.38%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.76%)
SYM 17.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.76%)
TELE 8.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.38%)
TRG 63.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.71%)
WAVESAPP 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
WTL 1.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
BR100 11,721 Decreased By -1.9 (-0.02%)
BR30 35,442 Increased By 83 (0.23%)
KSE100 113,073 Increased By 434.6 (0.39%)
KSE30 35,576 Increased By 117.9 (0.33%)
Jan 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Nvidia criticizes reported Biden plan for AI chip export curbs

Reuters Published 10 Jan, 2025 11:18am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Nvidia on Thursday criticized a reported plan by the Joe Biden administration to impose new restrictions on AI chip exports, saying that the outgoing US leader should not “preempt incoming President Trump” by enacting a last-minute policy.

“We would encourage President Biden to not preempt incoming President Trump by enacting a policy that will only harm the US economy, set America back, and play into the hands of US adversaries,” Nvidia Vice President Ned Finkle said in an emailed statement.

The US Commerce Department and the White House did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment outside regular business hours.

Reuters reported exclusive details last month on the Commerce Department’s plan for approving global AI chip exports while also preventing bad actors from accessing them.

A key aim of the restrictions is to keep AI from supercharging China’s military capabilities.

China targets Nvidia with antitrust probe, escalating US chip tensions

Bloomberg News reported on Thursday that new export regulations could be announced soon, adding that a group of US adversaries would effectively get blocked from importing these chips, while the vast majority of the world would face limits on the total computing power that can go to one country.

Nvidia’s Finkle said the reported policy was disguised as an “anti-China move” and warned that the extreme country cap will affect computers around the world and push the world to alternative technologies.

“This last-minute Biden administration policy would be a legacy that will be criticized by US industry and the global community,” Finkle said.

The Information Technology Industry Council, representing companies like Amazon, Microsoft and Meta, has said the rule would place arbitrary constraints on US companies’ ability to sell computing systems overseas and cede the global market to competitors.

US President-elect Donald Trump, in his first term in office, imposed restrictions on the sale of US technology to China citing national security.

Trump’s second term begins on Jan. 20. Nvidia shares were down more than 1% during extended trading on Thursday after the Bloomberg report.

White House Microsoft nvidia Amazon US Commerce Department U.S. President elect Donald Trump AI chip Nvidia Vice President Ned Finkle

Comments

200 characters

Nvidia criticizes reported Biden plan for AI chip export curbs

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

SBP governor seems very optimistic about economy

Monetary Policy Committee: SBP issues advance calendar for meetings in January-July 2025

Indonesian President’s visit: Ministries asked to finalise trade proposals

Los Angeles wildfires devour thousands of homes, death toll rises to 10

PIA resumes Islamabad-Paris flight operations following EASA decision

Govt wants to complete PIA privatisation this year

PPL begins gas production at Jamshoro exploratory well

Oil set for third straight weekly gain on winter fuel demand

FY26 budget: Tax, non-tax revenue: 4 base categories identified

Read more stories