AGL 40.01 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.17%)
AIRLINK 197.85 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (1.83%)
BOP 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.34%)
CNERGY 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.78%)
DCL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.12%)
DFML 43.82 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.6%)
DGKC 105.67 Increased By ▲ 9.06 (9.38%)
FCCL 39.60 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (4.02%)
FFBL 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.45%)
FFL 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
HUBC 120.56 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.33%)
HUMNL 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
KEL 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.32%)
KOSM 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.71%)
MLCF 49.61 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (6.6%)
NBP 74.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-3.56%)
OGDC 197.07 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (1.18%)
PAEL 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.04%)
PIBTL 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.67%)
PPL 176.26 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (0.97%)
PRL 33.26 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.27%)
PTC 25.59 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (4.15%)
SEARL 121.04 Increased By ▲ 11.00 (10%)
TELE 9.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.24%)
TOMCL 35.23 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.15%)
TPLP 12.74 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.98%)
TREET 18.97 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.21%)
TRG 60.28 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.37%)
UNITY 39.02 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (6.93%)
WTL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.57%)
BR100 11,749 Increased By 48.7 (0.42%)
BR30 36,171 Increased By 760.4 (2.15%)
KSE100 109,970 Increased By 916.4 (0.84%)
KSE30 34,131 Increased By 281.6 (0.83%)
Dec 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

China targets Nvidia with antitrust probe, escalating US chip tensions

Reuters Published 09 Dec, 2024 09:16pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BEIJING: China said on Monday it has launched an investigation into Nvidia Corp over suspected violations of the country’s anti-monopoly law, in a move widely seen as a retaliatory shot against Washington’s latest curbs on the Chinese chip sector.

The statement from the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) announcing the probe did not elaborate on how the U.S. company, known for its artificial intelligence (AI) and gaming chips, might have violated China’s anti-monopoly laws.

It said that the U.S. chipmaker is, in addition, suspected of violating commitments it made during its acquisition of Israeli chip designer Mellanox Technologies under terms outlined in the regulator’s 2020 conditional approval of that deal.

Nvidia did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The company’s shares fell 2.2% in pre-market trading in New York after the Chinese regulator’s announcement.

The investigation comes after the U.S. last week launched its third crackdown in three years on China’s semiconductor industry, which saw Washington curb exports to 140 companies, including chip equipment makers.

In a sign that China intends to fight back strongly against the latest move, shortly after Washington’s announcement Beijing banned exports to the United States of the critical minerals gallium, germanium and antimony.

US chips are ‘no longer safe’ to buy, Chinese industry bodies say

On the same day, four of the country’s top industry associations issued a rare and coordinated response saying that Chinese companies should be wary of buying U.S. chips as they were “no longer safe” and buy locally instead.

Nvidia has been one of the many companies caught up in the U.S.-China frictions. An earlier round of export curbs by the U.S. stopped Nvidia from selling its most advanced AI chips to China, prompting it to come up with new China-specific versions that were compliant with U.S. export controls.

Nvidia dominated China’s AI chip market with a more than 90% share before these curbs. However, it currently faces increasing competition from domestic rivals, chief among them being Huawei. China accounted for around 17% of Nvidia’s revenue in the year to the end of January, sliding from 26% two years earlier.

In 2020, the company won a key approval from China for its acquisition of Mellanox Technologies, despite concerns that Beijing could block the deal due to U.S.-China trade frictions.

Beijing’s approval set multiple conditions for Nvidia and the merged entity’s China operations, including prohibitions on forced product bundling, unreasonable trading terms, purchase restrictions and discriminatory treatment of customers who buy products separately.

The last time China launched an anti-monopoly probe into a high-profile foreign technology firm was in 2013 when it investigated Qualcomm’s local subsidiary for overcharging and abusing its market position In wireless communication standards.

Qualcomm later agreed to pay a fine of $975 million which at the time was the largest China had ever handed out to a company.

nvidia chipmakers US chips

Comments

200 characters

China targets Nvidia with antitrust probe, escalating US chip tensions

Another record high: KSE-100 closes shy of 110,000

Govt set to start fresh round of its PIA privatisation pursuit

PM Shehbaz vows full support for evacuation of Pakistanis from Syria

Rupee largely stable against US dollar

Two terrorists killed, one injured in DI Khan IBO: ISPR

Amir Hayat ends tenure as PIA Holding Company CEO

Mitchell’s key shareholders halt stake sale talks with CCL Holding

UAE to impose 15% minimum top-up tax on large multinationals from January

Gold price per tola increases Rs2,000 in Pakistan

Extreme heat puts garment factory workers in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Vietnam at risk: study

Read more stories