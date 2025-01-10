AIRLINK 188.50 Decreased By ▼ -8.15 (-4.14%)
BOP 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
CNERGY 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.2%)
FCCL 34.03 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.06%)
FFL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
FLYNG 24.16 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (7.62%)
HUBC 126.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-0.86%)
HUMNL 13.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
KEL 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.26%)
KOSM 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.04%)
MLCF 43.19 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.3%)
OGDC 213.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.01%)
PACE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.14%)
PAEL 42.19 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (3.23%)
PIAHCLA 17.47 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.86%)
PIBTL 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.69%)
POWER 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.04%)
PPL 184.90 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.72%)
PRL 38.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
PTC 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.75%)
SEARL 94.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.38%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.76%)
SYM 17.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.76%)
TELE 8.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.38%)
TRG 63.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.71%)
WAVESAPP 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
WTL 1.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
BR100 11,721 Decreased By -1.9 (-0.02%)
BR30 35,442 Increased By 83 (0.23%)
KSE100 113,073 Increased By 434.6 (0.39%)
KSE30 35,576 Increased By 117.9 (0.33%)
Jan 10, 2025
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei slips, dragged down by tumble in Uniqlo owner

Reuters Published 10 Jan, 2025 10:55am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average sank for a third straight session on Friday, dragged down by a tumble for Uniqlo store chain operator following a disappointing earnings report.

Investors were cautious ahead of a closely watched US monthly payrolls report later in the day, which could provide crucial clues on the Federal Reserve’s policy path.

Wall Street was closed overnight to mark the passing of former President Jimmy Carter.

The Nikkei index dropped 0.49%, or 193.33 points, to 39,411.76 as of the midday recess, bringing its three-day decline to 1.68%. For the week, it is down 1.21%.

Most of the day’s declines were due to a 6.53% plunge in Uniqlo-owner Fast Retailing, by far the most heavily weighted stock on the Nikkei, which shaved off a hefty 331.35 points.

Fast Retailing was both the biggest loser points- and percentage-wise among the Nikkei’s 225 constituents after reporting first-quarter financial results that trailed analyst forecasts. By contrast, chip-sector shares underpinned the Nikkei.

Nvidia supplier Advantest was the top percentage riser and biggest points gainer on the Nikkei, climbing 5.18%.

Chip-making equipment major Tokyo Electron added 1.28%.

Tech was the only sector to post gains on the Nikkei.

Japan’s Nikkei falls as investors book profits, chip-related shares weigh

The broader Topix, less tech-heavy and not as susceptible to moves in big stocks like Fast Retailing, slipped 0.31%.

Despite recent weakness, “the Nikkei is likely to stay robust, supported by a weak yen”, said Norihiro Yamaguchi, senior Japan economist at Oxford Economics.

Domestic earnings season will move into higher gear later this month and “overall results are likely to stay solid”, he added.

The yen was steady at around 158.26 per US dollar - not far from 158.55, the weakest level since mid-July 2024 reached earlier this week.

A cheaper yen inflates the value of overseas revenues for Japan’s many heavyweight exporters.

Japan Nikkei share

