Daniil Medvedev looking to disrupt Sinner-Alcaraz dominance at Australian Open

MELBOURNE: Former world number one Daniil Medvedev hopes to once again become a tennis “disruptor” by breaking the Grand Slam duopoly of young guns Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz.

Medvedev was knocked out of three Grand Slams last year by the duo, with Italian Sinner beating him in the Australian Open final and the quarter-finals at the US Open.

Spaniard Alcaraz dumped him out of the Wimbledon semi-finals on the way to winning the title, adding to the Russian’s growing list of Grand Slam near-misses.

Since denying Novak Djokovic a calendar Grand Slam with victory in the 2021 US Open final, Medvedev’s hopes of a second major title have been repeatedly crushed.

Last year’s five-set loss to Sinner in the Australian Open final was his third defeat in the Melbourne Park decider. “I was less of a disruptor (in 2024) because Carlos and Jannik were beating me a lot of times,” Medvedev told reporters at Melbourne Park on Friday.

“A lot of tournaments I was getting to the good stages but not able to beat them. “I would like to become again – I don’t even know this word – but let’s say disruptor because it means that I will be able to get to these later stages and win them.”

Medvedev, the fifth seed at the year’s first Grand Slam, will play Thai wildcard Kasidit Samrej in the first round.

The Russian arrived late to Melbourne Park to be home for the birth of his second child and has not played a competitive match since Sinner bundled him out of the ATP Finals.

Sabalenka ditches defending champion mindset at Australian Open

However, the lack of match practice is not troubling Medvedev, who said he had put in one of the best pre-seasons of his career.

“I’m feeling great before the start of the season and looking forward,” said the 28-year-old.

“I think we’re going to see a lot of interesting things from me.” Reuters