AIRLINK 189.90 Decreased By ▼ -6.75 (-3.43%)
BOP 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.09%)
FCCL 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.45%)
FFL 16.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.68%)
FLYNG 23.13 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (3.03%)
HUBC 126.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.35%)
HUMNL 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
KEL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
MLCF 42.91 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.63%)
OGDC 213.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0%)
PACE 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PAEL 40.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
PIAHCLA 17.43 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.63%)
PIBTL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
POWER 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.04%)
PPL 184.83 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.69%)
PRL 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.84%)
PTC 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.71%)
SEARL 95.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.2%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 39.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.54%)
SYM 17.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.98%)
TELE 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TPLP 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.54%)
TRG 64.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
WAVESAPP 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
WTL 1.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.12%)
YOUW 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
BR100 11,702 Decreased By -21.1 (-0.18%)
BR30 35,326 Decreased By -33.8 (-0.1%)
KSE100 112,890 Increased By 251.8 (0.22%)
KSE30 35,508 Increased By 50 (0.14%)
Jan 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Trudeau criticizes Trump’s proposed tariffs in meeting with US business leaders

Reuters Published 10 Jan, 2025 08:41am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

WASHINGTON: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau criticized President-elect Donald Trump’s proposed U.S. tariffs on Canadian products in a meeting with American business leaders on Thursday, saying the step would have “negative impacts” on both countries.

Why it’s important

Trump says he will impose 25% tariffs on all Canadian imports unless Ottawa boosts border security. On Tuesday, the president-elect floated the idea of turning Canada into a U.S. state.

Key quotes

“The prime minister emphasized the importance of a stable and predictable business environment and the concerning impacts that proposed U.S. tariffs on Canadian products would have on Canadians and Americans alike,” Trudeau’s office said late on Thursday.

“He emphasized that tariffs only raise prices, discourage growth and investment, and negatively affect financial markets, stressing the importance of continued free trade and the free flow of goods and services,” the office added.

Canada PM Trudeau says he will step down after new Liberal party leader named

A tariff on goods crossing the border “would have negative impacts for both Canada and the United States,” Trudeau told business leaders, according to his office.

The prime minister met Jay Timmons, the CEO of the National Association of Manufacturers, and Joshua Bolten, the CEO of the Business Roundtable, a body that counts over 200 CEOs as members.

Canada Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Jay Timmons US business leaders Canadian imports Trump's proposed tariffs canada us

Comments

200 characters

Trudeau criticizes Trump’s proposed tariffs in meeting with US business leaders

SBP governor seems very optimistic about economy

Indonesian President’s visit: Ministries asked to finalise trade proposals

Govt wants to complete PIA privatisation this year

FY26 budget: Tax, non-tax revenue: 4 base categories identified

20pc criteria violated: Q1 current expenditures stand at Rs3.54trn

Large majority of committed power projects not affordable, says minister

Revised IPP contracts: Govt says consumers to get Rs1.1trn benefit

Telenor acquisition: Delay in CCP’s decision may impact 5G launch

PIA sees Rs107m revenue on direct flight to Paris

‘Fake’ imports of solar panel: PCA unearths Rs106bn money laundering

Read more stories