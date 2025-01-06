AIRLINK 217.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
World

Canada PM Trudeau says he will step down after new Liberal party leader named

  • Trudeau, under heavy pressure from Liberal legislators to quit amid polls showing party will be crushed at next election, says at news conference that parliament will be suspended until March
Reuters Published 06 Jan, 2025 09:22pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

OTTAWA: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Monday that he intends to step down as leader of the ruling Liberals after nine years in office but will stay on in his post until the party chooses a replacement.

Trudeau, under heavy pressure from Liberal legislators to quit amid polls showing the party will be crushed at the next election, said at a news conference that parliament would be suspended until March.

That means Trudeau will still be prime minister on Jan. 20 when U.S. President-elect Donald Trump takes office. Trump has threatened to impose tariffs that would cripple Canada’s economy.

Trudeau, 53, took office in November 2015 and won reelection twice, becoming one of Canada’s longest-serving prime ministers.

But his popularity started dipping two years ago amid public anger over high prices and a housing shortage, and his fortunes never recovered.

Canada’s Trudeau losing support within his party: MPs

Polls show the Liberals will badly lose to the official opposition Conservatives in an election that must be held by late October, regardless of who the leader is.

Parliament was due to resume on Jan. 27 and opposition parties had vowed to bring down the government as soon as they could, most likely at the end of March.

But if Parliament does not return until March 24, the earliest they could present a non-confidence motion would be some time in May.

Justin Trudeau Canada

Comments

200 characters
Re=== Jan 06, 2025 09:40pm
Maan he messed with India and now he is out.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

