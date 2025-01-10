AIRLINK 189.90 Decreased By ▼ -6.75 (-3.43%)
BOP 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.09%)
FCCL 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.45%)
FFL 16.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.68%)
FLYNG 23.13 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (3.03%)
HUBC 126.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.35%)
HUMNL 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
KEL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
MLCF 42.91 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.63%)
OGDC 213.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0%)
PACE 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PAEL 40.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
PIAHCLA 17.43 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.63%)
PIBTL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
POWER 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.04%)
PPL 184.83 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.69%)
PRL 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.84%)
PTC 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.71%)
SEARL 95.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.2%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 39.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.54%)
SYM 17.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.98%)
TELE 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TPLP 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.54%)
TRG 64.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
WAVESAPP 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
WTL 1.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.12%)
YOUW 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
BR100 11,702 Decreased By -21.1 (-0.18%)
BR30 35,326 Decreased By -33.8 (-0.1%)
KSE100 112,890 Increased By 251.8 (0.22%)
KSE30 35,508 Increased By 50 (0.14%)
Jan 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Hyundai launches $18,000 EV in Japan to penetrate EV-wary market

Reuters Published 10 Jan, 2025 08:26am

CHIBA: South Korea’s Hyundai Motor, said on Friday it would introduce the cheapest compact electric car in Japan, to penetrate a market dominated by local giants with established petrol and hybrid vehicle technologies.

The Japan launch of the Hyundai Inster follows attempts by Tesla, and other foreign brands to enter a country seeing a slow take-up of EVs. With the Inster, Hyundai will take a low-price strategy akin to China’s leading EV maker, BYD.

The 2.85 million yen ($18,000) entry-model price tag will be the lowest for a compact electric car in Japan, below the 3.63 million yen BYD set in 2023 with its Dolphin.

Inster, which made its debut in Europe last year after launching in South Korea as Casper Electric, will be delivered to Japanese customers starting around May, Hyundai Mobility Japan CEO Toshiyuki Shimegi said at a news conference during the Tokyo Auto Salon motor show.

In the Japanese ultra-compact, limited-power “kei car” category, Nissan Motor’s, Sakura is sold at 2.60 million yen and is the most popular EV in the country.

But even Sakura had fewer than 23,000 sales last year, down nearly 40% from 2023, an industry tally showed, highlighting the lack of popularity of EVs in a Japanese passenger car market that has roughly 4 million annual vehicle sales.

Hyundai Motor Group to invest record $16.7 billion in South Korea this year

Last year, Hyundai sold only 607 vehicles in Japan, while BYD sold 2,223. Tesla did not disclose its Japan sales.

“Inster is our core product to win Japanese customers’ recognition,” Shimegi said, adding that it help Hyundai meet its goal of boosting Japan sales tenfold in the next five years.

Hyundai, which forms the world’s third-largest auto group with Kia, re-entered Japan’s passenger car market in 2022 with only electric and fuel cell vehicles, after exiting in 2009 due to low sales in a country dominated by Toyota Motor, Honda Motor, and other Japanese auto majors.

Hyundai Motor BYD hybrid vehicle technologies

Comments

200 characters

Hyundai launches $18,000 EV in Japan to penetrate EV-wary market

SBP governor seems very optimistic about economy

Indonesian President’s visit: Ministries asked to finalise trade proposals

Govt wants to complete PIA privatisation this year

FY26 budget: Tax, non-tax revenue: 4 base categories identified

20pc criteria violated: Q1 current expenditures stand at Rs3.54trn

Large majority of committed power projects not affordable, says minister

Revised IPP contracts: Govt says consumers to get Rs1.1trn benefit

Telenor acquisition: Delay in CCP’s decision may impact 5G launch

PIA sees Rs107m revenue on direct flight to Paris

‘Fake’ imports of solar panel: PCA unearths Rs106bn money laundering

Read more stories