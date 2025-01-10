AIRLINK 188.26 Decreased By ▼ -8.39 (-4.27%)
BOP 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.94%)
FCCL 33.56 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.64%)
FFL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.5%)
FLYNG 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.12%)
HUBC 126.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.35%)
HUMNL 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
KEL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
MLCF 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.85%)
OGDC 213.50 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.22%)
PACE 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PAEL 40.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
PIAHCLA 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.75%)
PIBTL 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.09%)
POWER 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.04%)
PPL 184.50 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.51%)
PRL 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.76%)
PTC 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.71%)
SEARL 95.35 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.25%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1%)
SSGC 39.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.44%)
SYM 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.03%)
TELE 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
TPLP 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.78%)
TRG 64.55 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.3%)
WAVESAPP 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
WTL 1.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.12%)
YOUW 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
BR100 11,702 Decreased By -21.1 (-0.18%)
BR30 35,326 Decreased By -33.8 (-0.1%)
KSE100 112,945 Increased By 307.2 (0.27%)
KSE30 35,538 Increased By 80.1 (0.23%)
Markets

Indian shares set for a muted start, with the focus on TCS

Reuters Published 10 Jan, 2025
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Indian shares are set for a cautious start on Friday at the end of a tough week in which foreign investors pulled out on fears of slowing economic and corporate growth, with TCS in focus after the top IT firm met quarterly profit estimates.

The GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 23,586 as of 7:58 a.m. IST, indicating that the blue-chip Nifty 50, will open near Thursday’s close of 23,526.5.

The Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex, have lost about 2% each so far this week due to sustained foreign outflows amid fears of a slowdown in corporate earnings as well as the rising potential for fewer U.S. rate cuts, which makes emerging markets a less attractive investment.

Foreign portfolio investors have been net sellers in six of the seven sessions in January, with outflows of $2.2 billion.

Indian shares fall on worries over likely slowdown in earnings

Tata Consultancy Services, posted roughly in-line third-quarter results, kicking off the quarterly earnings season, and gave, what analysts said was, encouraging signs about the revival of client spending, particularly in the key U.S. market.

Still, while IT firms expect to benefit after Donald Trump becomes U.S. president, since it will erase policy uncertainty, emerging markets overall have suffered due to worries that his tariffs plan could boost inflation and, consequently, slow the pace of U.S. rate cuts.

Other Asian markets were lower on the day.

Indian stocks

