Maryam launches ‘livestock card’ scheme

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that she wants to come up to the expectations of the people likewise Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif. Addressing the launching ceremony of the “Chief Minister Punjab’s Livestock Card” in Pakpattan, she said: “Now public money is being spent on the well-being of people. 30,000 students are getting scholarships for paying their fees. Gray structure of the Sargodha Institute of Cardiology has been completed. We want to build 0.5 million houses in coming 5 years. We want to increase the amount for building houses from Rs 15 lac to Rs 20 lac. We are going to launch metro bus project in Gujranwala and Faisalabad from next year. We will give interest-free loans to the youth for employment.”

She added, “Suthra Punjab System has been made functional for cleaning the streets and muhallas throughout Punjab. Farmers will have access to modern agricultural machinery on rent in every tehsil. Farmers of Punjab are very happy to get rid of middlemen. After many decades, fertilizer was not sold at inflated price, it was easily available at the fixed rates. By the grace of Allah Almighty, the target of 6.5 million wheat cultivation has been achieved. I thank Allah Almighty for receiving the guidance and patronage of Shehbaz Sharif. I feel overjoyed to witness betterment among the lives of the farmers.”

