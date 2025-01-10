AIRLINK 191.54 Decreased By ▼ -21.28 (-10%)
EEPL announces partnership with Pak Charity

Recorder Report Published 10 Jan, 2025 03:51am

ISLAMABAD: Elite Estates Private Limited (EEPL), the developers of the prestigious Eighteen Housing project, Thursday partnered with Pak Charity, a leading not-for-profit trust dedicated to community development, to construct a state-of-the-art mosque and allied facilities, including research centers, within the residential community.

The partnership was officially announced during a special ceremony held at the Eighteen Housing site. The event was attended by key representatives from both organizations, including Tarek Hamdy, CEO Eighteen, and Haleem Ur Rehman Shah, trustee and CEO of Pak Charity. Distinguished guests and community members also joined the gathering to celebrate this landmark collaboration.

This initiative represents a significant milestone in enhancing spiritual and communal spaces at Eighteen seamlessly integrating modern living with timeless traditions.

Under the agreement, Pak Charity will design, construct, and manage the mosque and its allied facilities, which will feature Islamic education rooms, a library, a conference hall, staff residences, and ample parking, among other amenities. The 40-year partnership highlights both organizations’ dedication to fostering values of community, inclusion, and sustainable development.

Tarek Hamdy, CEO Eighteen, emphasized the importance of this collaboration during the ceremony. “At Eighteen we aspire to create a holistic community experience where modern living and spirituality coexist. This partnership with Pak Charity reflects our commitment to nurturing spaces that inspire harmony and growth among our residents,” he said.

CEO Pak Charity, Haleem Ur Rehman Shah shared his perspective that Pak Charity is honoured to bring its expertise to this landmark project. We are dedicated to ensuring that the mosque and its facilities become a centre for unity, learning, and peace, enriching the lives of the Eighteen community.

EEPL will allocate the designated land for the project within Eighteen and will assist Pak Charity in securing regulatory approvals. The mosque and allied facilities will be developed in line with the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) standards and applicable regulations.

