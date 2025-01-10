AIRLINK 191.54 Decreased By ▼ -21.28 (-10%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-10

JI assails ‘class-based’ system, demands govt reduce power tariffs

Recorder Report Published 10 Jan, 2025 03:51am

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has announced a nationwide protest on January 17 to demand a reduction in electricity prices.

Speaking at a press conference at Mansoorah on Thursday, he criticized the exploitative and class-based system that continues to drain the public’s resources.

He pointed out that despite the government’s claims of saving Rs 1,500 billion by revising Independent Power Producers (IPPs) contracts, the benefits are not being passed on to consumers. He said successive governments have favoured IPPs by granting undue exemptions, including tax breaks, and paying billions even for unused power.

“Our pressure compelled the government to renegotiate IPP agreements, leading to termination of many. However, the financial relief from these agreements is not being used to reduce electricity bills,” he said, adding that the JI would announce the next steps of its protest movement on January 17. The JI leader stressed the need for dialogue with Afghanistan to ensure peace in tribal areas. He said Kabul must ensure that terrorism is not exported to Pakistan, while Islamabad and Kabul should work on rebuilding mutual trust. He urged federal and provincial governments to take responsibility for restoring peace in Kurram and providing opportunities for youth in KP and Balochistan through employment and education. He emphasized that military operations will not resolve longstanding issues in these regions.

