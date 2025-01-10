AIRLINK 191.54 Decreased By ▼ -21.28 (-10%)
BOP 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.43%)
FCCL 33.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.34%)
FFL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-5.9%)
FLYNG 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.89%)
HUBC 126.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-1.94%)
HUMNL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
KEL 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.44%)
KOSM 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-8.37%)
MLCF 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-3.51%)
OGDC 213.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.03%)
PACE 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.35%)
PAEL 40.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.11%)
PIAHCLA 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
PIBTL 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-4.4%)
POWER 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
PPL 182.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.08%)
PRL 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-3.86%)
PTC 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.36%)
SEARL 93.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.51 (-4.6%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SSGC 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-4.51%)
SYM 18.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.23%)
TELE 8.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.78%)
TPLP 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.82%)
TRG 64.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.8%)
WAVESAPP 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.37%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
YOUW 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.74%)
BR100 11,697 Decreased By -168.8 (-1.42%)
BR30 35,252 Decreased By -445.3 (-1.25%)
KSE100 112,638 Decreased By -1510.2 (-1.32%)
KSE30 35,458 Decreased By -494 (-1.37%)
Jan 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-01-10

Iron ore range-bound amid Chinese stimulus, weakening demand

Reuters Published 10 Jan, 2025 03:51am

SINGAPORE: Iron ore futures prices traded within a narrow range on Thursday, as traders weighed new stimulus measures against softer consumption data from top consumer China.

The most-traded May iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) edged 0.53% higher at 754.5 yuan ($102.92) a metric ton, as of 0317 GMT.

The benchmark February iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was 0.73% higher at $97.15 a ton. China has expanded the scope of a consumer goods trade-in scheme in an effort to boost subdued domestic demand, according to an official policy document released Wednesday. Beijing’s latest stimulus measures stirred some optimism for the revival of domestic demand.

“There is...some good news...Recent policy communication suggests that there will be a greater focus on supporting consumption this year,” ING analysts said in a note. Still, industrial metals have had a muted start to 2025 amid geopolitical tensions, the uncertain path for China’s economic recovery and rising protectionism, ING analysts said in a separate note.

Official data on Thursday showed domestic consumer inflation slowed in December while factory-gate deflation extended into a second year, amid sputtering economic data.

A combination of job insecurity, a prolonged housing downturn, high debt and tariffs threats from US President-elect Donald Trump has hit demand, even as Beijing ramps up stimulus to revive its consumer sector.

Donald Trump iron ore China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange

Comments

200 characters

Iron ore range-bound amid Chinese stimulus, weakening demand

Indonesian President’s visit: Ministries asked to finalise trade proposals

Govt wants to complete PIA privatisation this year

FY26 budget: Tax, non-tax revenue: 4 base categories identified

20pc criteria violated: Q1 current expenditures stand at Rs3.54trn

Large majority of committed power projects not affordable, says minister

Revised IPP contracts: Govt says consumers to get Rs1.1trn benefit

Telenor acquisition: Delay in CCP’s decision may impact 5G launch

PIA sees Rs107m revenue on direct flight to Paris

‘Fake’ imports of solar panel: PCA unearths Rs106bn money laundering

FBR rolls out new protocols for Afghan cargos

Read more stories