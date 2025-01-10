Gold prices make sharp gain

KARACHI: Gold prices further gained a sizeable value on Thursday, reflecting the uptrend in global rates, traders said.

Up by Rs1,300 and Rs1,113, gold prices reached Rs278, 300 per tola and Rs238, 597 per 10 grams, respectively, All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association said.

Domestic silver prices held steady at Rs3,350 per tola and Rs2,872.08 per 10 grams, the association added. Open market may offer gold and silver at rates differing those announced by the association.

