WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Jan 09, 2025
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 8-Jan-25 7-Jan-25 6-Jan-25 3-Jan-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.105121 0.104663 0.104565 0.105371
Euro 0.792779 0.797061 0.799051 0.793137
Japanese yen 0.004877 0.004848 0.00486
U.K. pound 0.9534 0.961719 0.961413 0.955669
U.S. dollar 0.770736 0.766921 0.766402 0.770111
Algerian dinar 0.005677 0.005667 0.005664
Australian dollar 0.480169 0.480016 0.476932 0.478701
Botswana pula 0.055262 0.055295 0.054874
Brazilian real 0.126273 0.125407 0.125105
Brunei dollar 0.564352 0.562053 0.55954 0.562618
Canadian dollar 0.535605 0.534152 0.533244
Chilean peso 0.000766 0.000759 0.000757 0.00077
Czech koruna 0.03155 0.031722 0.031752 0.031527
Danish krone 0.106259 0.106857 0.107125 0.10632
Indian rupee 0.008978 0.008947 0.00893 0.00898
Israeli New Shekel 0.210411 0.211448 0.210782 0.210643
Korean won 0.00053 0.000521 0.000522 0.000524
Kuwaiti dinar 2.49955 2.48839 2.48469
Malaysian ringgit 0.171294 0.170049 0.169821 0.171326
Mauritian rupee 0.016478 0.016385 0.016242 0.016093
Mexican peso 0.037698 0.037718 0.037256
New Zealand dollar 0.434001 0.433004 0.431254 0.431763
Norwegian krone 0.067902 0.068239 0.067715
Omani rial 2.00451 1.99459 1.99324
Peruvian sol 0.203939 0.205144
Philippine peso 0.013266 0.013164 0.013175 0.013305
Polish zloty 0.186461 0.188109 0.185515
Qatari riyal 0.211741 0.210693 0.21055
Russian ruble
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.20553 0.204512 0.204374
Singapore dollar 0.564352 0.562053 0.55954 0.562618
South African rand 0.040979 0.041206 0.041047 0.041022
Swedish krona 0.068862 0.069461 0.069333
Swiss franc 0.845059 0.846491 0.84967 0.84702
Thai baht 0.022267 0.02218 0.022149 0.02236
Trinidadian dollar 0.113703 0.114373
U.A.E. dirham 0.209867 0.208828 0.208687
Uruguayan peso 0.017515
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
