WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Jan 09, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 8-Jan-25 7-Jan-25 6-Jan-25 3-Jan-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.105121 0.104663 0.104565 0.105371 Euro 0.792779 0.797061 0.799051 0.793137 Japanese yen 0.004877 0.004848 0.00486 U.K. pound 0.9534 0.961719 0.961413 0.955669 U.S. dollar 0.770736 0.766921 0.766402 0.770111 Algerian dinar 0.005677 0.005667 0.005664 Australian dollar 0.480169 0.480016 0.476932 0.478701 Botswana pula 0.055262 0.055295 0.054874 Brazilian real 0.126273 0.125407 0.125105 Brunei dollar 0.564352 0.562053 0.55954 0.562618 Canadian dollar 0.535605 0.534152 0.533244 Chilean peso 0.000766 0.000759 0.000757 0.00077 Czech koruna 0.03155 0.031722 0.031752 0.031527 Danish krone 0.106259 0.106857 0.107125 0.10632 Indian rupee 0.008978 0.008947 0.00893 0.00898 Israeli New Shekel 0.210411 0.211448 0.210782 0.210643 Korean won 0.00053 0.000521 0.000522 0.000524 Kuwaiti dinar 2.49955 2.48839 2.48469 Malaysian ringgit 0.171294 0.170049 0.169821 0.171326 Mauritian rupee 0.016478 0.016385 0.016242 0.016093 Mexican peso 0.037698 0.037718 0.037256 New Zealand dollar 0.434001 0.433004 0.431254 0.431763 Norwegian krone 0.067902 0.068239 0.067715 Omani rial 2.00451 1.99459 1.99324 Peruvian sol 0.203939 0.205144 Philippine peso 0.013266 0.013164 0.013175 0.013305 Polish zloty 0.186461 0.188109 0.185515 Qatari riyal 0.211741 0.210693 0.21055 Russian ruble Saudi Arabian riyal 0.20553 0.204512 0.204374 Singapore dollar 0.564352 0.562053 0.55954 0.562618 South African rand 0.040979 0.041206 0.041047 0.041022 Swedish krona 0.068862 0.069461 0.069333 Swiss franc 0.845059 0.846491 0.84967 0.84702 Thai baht 0.022267 0.02218 0.022149 0.02236 Trinidadian dollar 0.113703 0.114373 U.A.E. dirham 0.209867 0.208828 0.208687 Uruguayan peso 0.017515 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

