AIRLINK 191.54 Decreased By ▼ -21.28 (-10%)
BOP 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.43%)
FCCL 33.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.34%)
FFL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-5.9%)
FLYNG 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.89%)
HUBC 126.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-1.94%)
HUMNL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
KEL 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.44%)
KOSM 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-8.37%)
MLCF 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-3.51%)
OGDC 213.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.03%)
PACE 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.35%)
PAEL 40.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.11%)
PIAHCLA 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
PIBTL 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-4.4%)
POWER 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
PPL 182.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.08%)
PRL 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-3.86%)
PTC 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.36%)
SEARL 93.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.51 (-4.6%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SSGC 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-4.51%)
SYM 18.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.23%)
TELE 8.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.78%)
TPLP 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.82%)
TRG 64.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.8%)
WAVESAPP 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.37%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
YOUW 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.74%)
BR100 11,697 Decreased By -168.8 (-1.42%)
BR30 35,252 Decreased By -445.3 (-1.25%)
KSE100 112,638 Decreased By -1510.2 (-1.32%)
KSE30 35,458 Decreased By -494 (-1.37%)
Jan 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper driven higher by technical factors

Reuters Published 09 Jan, 2025 04:45pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Copper prices extended gains for a sixth session on Thursday as technical factors provided momentum and outweighed concern over U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s tariff plans for top metals consumer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose 0.7% to $9,096 a metric ton by 1049 GMT after hitting its highest since Dec. 16 at $9,099.

The metal used in power and construction continues to recover from a five-month low of $8,757 touched on Dec. 31. This week brought support on the technical front as it broke above resistance from the 21-day moving average, which now supports at a major psychological level around $9,000.

The market, however, remains worried about how Trump will handle tariff policy after his return to the White House on Jan 20. During the election campaign Trump vowed to impose tariffs of 60% on Chinese imports, but there have since been conflicting reports on the level of potential tariffs.

CNN on Wednesday reported that Trump is considering declaring a national economic emergency to provide legal justification for a series of universal tariffs on allies and adversaries. On Monday the Washington Post said Trump was looking at more nuanced tariffs, which he later denied.

Copper edges up with support from tariff bets, weaker dollar

The Chinese yuan, meanwhile, has been hovering around a 16-month low, prompting some Chinese traders to buy copper to try to shield themselves from this weakness and uncertainty about the future, said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.

The Yangshan copper premium, which reflects demand for copper imported into China, reached its highest in more than a year at $73 a ton, against $43 two months ago.

In other metals, LME aluminium rose 1.5% to $2,537 a ton, zinc added 1.4% to $2,864.50, lead gained 0.2% to $1,942, tin edged up 0.2% to $30,110 and nickel was steady at $15,440.

Copper Copper prices copper import London copper LME copper copper market

Comments

200 characters

Copper driven higher by technical factors

Selling continues, KSE-100 closes over 1,500 points down

Corporate sector contributes Rs3,061bn as income tax

Rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

Tokyo urges govt to lift import curbs on auto makers

OGDCL reappoints Ahmed Hayat Lak as MD & CEO

Bangladesh garment industry rebounds, but workers say little change

Integration of economy: PM speaks of criticality of e-governance

FBR tax collection: Contribution of LTO Karachi highest

Setting up of WG proposed: Power sector entities owe over Rs54bn: NTDC

MoC begins work on new trade framework, tariff policy

Read more stories